Supporters Club to fly 20 lucky fans to World Cup

— 25th February 2018

BOLAJI OKUNOLA

Nigeria supporters club under the leadership of Reverend Samuel Ikpea, has gone into partnership with Telecoms Youth Games limited with the aim of sponsoring 20 fans to the World Cup in Russia.

The lucky fans who purchase a ticket for a sum of 200 hundred Naira only, will be selected through a raffle draw scheduled to hold in Lagos on April 29 and the all-expense paid trip will also include feeding, accommodation and transportation.

Speaking at the press briefing held in Lagos, Chairman of Telecom youth game Tuoyo Ayonmi revealed  that his plan is to expose the youth and promote the World soccer fiesta.

“ Football has been the main thing that gives Nigeria youth a lot of joy. We all know the FIFA World Cup is a festival on its own.  Am only using this medium to expose our youth to some certain things which they lack.

“ Going to the event will make them learn more about the European culture, languages and tradition. I bet you, their wont be any form of misconduct during the raffle draw which will take place on April 29,” he assured.

In a similar vein, National chairman of the Nigeria supporters club {NFSC}, Reverend Samuel Ikpea has assured the lucky winners of good outing as the supporters club will be glad to welcome them among official fans who will cheer the Eagles to victory in Russia.

“ All the 20 lucky winners will surely be going with us to Russia us. We shall jet out with same aircraft, lodge in same hotel and do all necessary things together,” he stated.

The raffle ticket can be purchase at the National stadium, Lagos. 

Latest

Senator Omo-Agege’s faux pas

— 25th February 2018

Sun Tzu, in his acclaimed book, The Art of War, offered one timeless advice: “If a battle can’t be won, don’t fight it.” Tzu wasn’t an ordinary folk. He was a Chinese general, military strategist and philosopher.‎ In Robert Greene’s The 33 Strategies of War, he offered another practical advice. “We all have limitations –…

  • 2019: Factors That’ll Pull Down APC

    — 25th February 2018

     Omoniyi Salaudeen The dust raised by the demolition of factional office of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Kaduna State government is yet to settle. In this interview, Senator Joseph Waku blames the raging crises in most state chapters of the party on the impunity and incompetence of the national leadership. How would…

  • 2019 governorship: Maikasuwa succumbs to pressure to contest in Nasarawa

    — 25th February 2018

    After intense pressure on him by stakeholders from the three senatorial zones of Nasarawa state to contest the 2019 governorship election, former Clerk to the National Assembly, Dr. Salisu Abubakar Maikasuwa, has decided to throw his hat in the ring. But Maikasuwa, an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) and…

  • Ahiara Catholic diocese crisis : Bishop Okpalaeke’s resignation is good riddance –Priests, laity

    — 25th February 2018

     GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri An atmosphere of gaiety and serenity now envelopes the Mater Ecclesia Cathedral of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara in the wake of the sudden and unexpected resignation of Bishop Peter Okpalaeke, the erstwhile bishop of the diocese. For six years that the crisis that engulfed the diocese lasted, a dark pall of…

  • Fatal excursion : student who survived auto crash that killed 20 colleagues still in a coma

    — 25th February 2018

    PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi Seventeen-year-old Alkassim Ibrahim, the only student who survived the road accident, which claimed the lives of 20 other students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Misau, Bauchi State, is still in a coma, Sunday Sun investigation has revealed. The teenager and the others were traveling to Kano State for…

