Supporters Club to fly 20 lucky fans to World Cup

BOLAJI OKUNOLA

Nigeria supporters club under the leadership of Reverend Samuel Ikpea, has gone into partnership with Telecoms Youth Games limited with the aim of sponsoring 20 fans to the World Cup in Russia.

The lucky fans who purchase a ticket for a sum of 200 hundred Naira only, will be selected through a raffle draw scheduled to hold in Lagos on April 29 and the all-expense paid trip will also include feeding, accommodation and transportation.

Speaking at the press briefing held in Lagos, Chairman of Telecom youth game Tuoyo Ayonmi revealed that his plan is to expose the youth and promote the World soccer fiesta.

“ Football has been the main thing that gives Nigeria youth a lot of joy. We all know the FIFA World Cup is a festival on its own. Am only using this medium to expose our youth to some certain things which they lack.

“ Going to the event will make them learn more about the European culture, languages and tradition. I bet you, their wont be any form of misconduct during the raffle draw which will take place on April 29,” he assured.

In a similar vein, National chairman of the Nigeria supporters club {NFSC}, Reverend Samuel Ikpea has assured the lucky winners of good outing as the supporters club will be glad to welcome them among official fans who will cheer the Eagles to victory in Russia.

“ All the 20 lucky winners will surely be going with us to Russia us. We shall jet out with same aircraft, lodge in same hotel and do all necessary things together,” he stated.

The raffle ticket can be purchase at the National stadium, Lagos.