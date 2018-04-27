The Sun News
SMEs

Support SMEs to grow Commonwealth countries' GDP to $18tr –Obi

27th April 2018

Omodele Adigun

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has predicted that with the right support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Commonwealth countries could grow their total GDP to $18 trillion.

According to Obi, who stated this at the just concluded Commonwealth Business Forum in London, the Commonwealth nations should understudy the impressive economic record achieved by China, which grew its economy within 25 years from a GDP of less than $1trillion to about $12 trillion.

His words: “With the right policies and support to SMEs across the various Commonwealth countries, the total GDP of these countries could see a growth of up to $18 trillion by 2030, the deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Such achievement would help the Commonwealth countries to create about 200 million jobs, which would be a third of the World Bank target of 600 million jobs within the said period, considering that the population of the Commonwealth countries is presently a third of the world population.

“It is not about reinventing the wheel, Commonwealth nations should understudy the impressive economic record achieved by China. China, which has the fastest sustainable economic expansion than any other major economic power in modern history, has grown its economy within a quarter of a century from a GDP of less than a trillion dollars to a GDP of about $12 trillion.

“China, with half of the 2.4 billion population of Commonwealth countries, achieved these impressive records with industrialisation and export as its back-bone. SMEs contribute 70 per cent of China’s export earnings and 60 per cent of its 800 million jobs. 

“Our understanding of the challenges which SMEs face within the Commonwealth requires our grasping fully the challenges SMEs face within individual Commonwealth countries.

  Ezekiel Okeke 27th April 2018 at 6:17 am
    Obi is such an ignorant failure. What’s the nonsense call commonwealth? Who is the elected president of the nonsense call commonwealth? There’s no democracy in Britain. In a parliamentary system of government, there’s elected president and elected prime minister. Who is the elected president of Britain which practices parliamentary system of government? Democracy is about choice and decision of majority. Who is the elected president of Spain, Holland, Sweden etc. EU is ignorant of democracy and democratic society. The same people who are ignorant of democracy and democratic society will come to Africa to talk about democracy and democratic society etc. Africa are the one’s who will teach them about democracy and democratic society etc., as always in the history- Antony, Tertullia, Augustine etc. 21st century Africa existence and future is based on African internal market which the key instrument is Connecting African Internal Market. The nonsense call commonwealth do not have a place in 21st century Africa. UN fraudulent criminal institution has no place in 21st century Africa. 21st century Africa will exist based on African backgrounds and values in cooperation with Africa’s 21st century partners. This is 21st century Africa. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

