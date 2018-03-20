The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Support Secondus, Dickson urges PDP leaders
20th March 2018 - Osinbajo’s ‘Grand Corruption’ speech sparks outrage from Jonathan aide
20th March 2018 - Benue LG workers protest removal of names from payrolls
20th March 2018 - Dapchi Abductions: Defence HQ skewers Amnesty International, says no advance warning on attacks
20th March 2018 - Delta Assembly moves to curb drug abuse in the state
20th March 2018 - Deport all alien herdsmen from Nigeria, Northern church group says
20th March 2018 - FG, ‎estate developers brainstorm on affordable housing
20th March 2018 - Igbo group lauds IGP Idris for withdrawing policemen attached to VIPs, others
20th March 2018 - Enugu NULGE endorses Ugwuanyi for second term, harps on LG autonomy
20th March 2018 - Rivers LG poll: RSIEC seeks divine intervention
Home / Politics / Support Secondus, Dickson urges PDP leaders

Support Secondus, Dickson urges PDP leaders

— 20th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has again reached out to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling on leaders of the party to rally round the National Working Committee of the party.

Dickson, who stated this in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, said support from the party leadership will make it strong enough to effectively lead a coalition to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 General Elections.

Dickson, Chairman of the PDP standing committee on Reconciliation, disclosed that he will intensify consultations with party leaders across the board, including those who have defected from the party, with the view to bringing them back.

He said now that a new leadership has been put in place, what party stakeholders and leaders owe the NWC is their unflinching support, without which the PDP could not hope to regain its lost glory.

While saying that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to lead the charge to wrest power from the ruling APC, the Governor said that the present and future generation of Nigerians will not forgive PDP leadership “if we fail to work together to salvage the country.

According to Dickson, “The PDP is not owned by any individual. It belongs to all Nigerians, so all of us should remain united under the umbrella. Let me reiterate my call on those who have left the party to return to the fold, for PDP remains home to all. Now that we have a new leadership led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, I call on all leaders/stakeholders, youths and women of our great party to rally round the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party; for it is by so doing that PDP will be stronger. It is by so doing that PDP can lead a broad-based coalition to regain power and salvage the country. Without the support and cooperation of party leaders/Stakeholders, it will be difficult for PDP to realize its manifest destiny of salvaging Nigeria,” the Governor stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Support Secondus, Dickson urges PDP leaders

— 20th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has again reached out to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling on leaders of the party to rally round the National Working Committee of the party. Dickson, who stated this in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo,…

  • Osinbajo’s ‘Grand Corruption’ speech sparks outrage from Jonathan aide

    — 20th March 2018

    Toks David, Lagos Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s speech at the 7th Presidential Quarterly Business Forum in Abuja has been receiving a fair amount of notice and commentary, especially his point about what ails the Nigerian economy. The Forum, which took place Monday, March 19, at the Presidential Villa, is a consultative group consisting of public…

  • Benue LG workers protest removal of names from payrolls

    — 20th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Over 100 employees of local government councils in Benue State, whose names were recently removed from the local government pay vouchers, have staged a peaceful protest to the state’s House of Assembly to demand a correction of that anomaly. The protesters, who bore placards some of which read, ‘We are Not Ghost…

  • Dapchi Abductions: Defence HQ skewers Amnesty International, says no advance warning on attacks

    — 20th March 2018

      Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed claims by Amnesty International (AI) that the armed forces were alerted of an impending invasion of Dapchi town by Boko Haram terrorists just before they eventually abducted female students of Government Girls’ Secondary Technical College. Amnesty International, in its report issued Monday, had faulted the Nigerian…

  • Delta Assembly moves to curb drug abuse in the state

    — 20th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Delta State House of Assembly has expressed worry over the growing trend of abuse of narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances in the state. The House, at its plenary on Tuesday, adopted a resolution calling on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to put anti-drug abuse strategies in place to address the worrying trend. Specifically, the House…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share