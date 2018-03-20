Support Secondus, Dickson urges PDP leaders

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has again reached out to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling on leaders of the party to rally round the National Working Committee of the party.

Dickson, who stated this in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Francis Ottah Agbo, said support from the party leadership will make it strong enough to effectively lead a coalition to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 General Elections.

Dickson, Chairman of the PDP standing committee on Reconciliation, disclosed that he will intensify consultations with party leaders across the board, including those who have defected from the party, with the view to bringing them back.

He said now that a new leadership has been put in place, what party stakeholders and leaders owe the NWC is their unflinching support, without which the PDP could not hope to regain its lost glory.

While saying that Nigerians are waiting for PDP to lead the charge to wrest power from the ruling APC, the Governor said that the present and future generation of Nigerians will not forgive PDP leadership “if we fail to work together to salvage the country.

According to Dickson, “The PDP is not owned by any individual. It belongs to all Nigerians, so all of us should remain united under the umbrella. Let me reiterate my call on those who have left the party to return to the fold, for PDP remains home to all. Now that we have a new leadership led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, I call on all leaders/stakeholders, youths and women of our great party to rally round the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party; for it is by so doing that PDP will be stronger. It is by so doing that PDP can lead a broad-based coalition to regain power and salvage the country. Without the support and cooperation of party leaders/Stakeholders, it will be difficult for PDP to realize its manifest destiny of salvaging Nigeria,” the Governor stated.