Support Buhari, APC to stop looters, Oshiomhole urges Nigerians

Tony Osauzo, Benin

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Friday, called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to remove thieves and looters who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot the‎ country.

He made the call while addressing party supporters who came to welcome him at the Benin Airport on his way to Delta State.

Oshiomhole stated that working with the President, he would ensure that government focuses on the people; that government will not focus on the welfare of the few at the expense of the majority and that government must do everything possible to ensure that those who work have something to show for their labour.

“We must support the President and the APC to remove all those thieves, all those looters who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot; those who say that their purpose in government is for juicy not for the welfare of the people.‎‎”

READ ALSO: Nsukka community holds red-carpet reception for first commissioner

The APC National Chairman who expressed his gratitude to the people, promised that he would represent their feelings, their aspirations and meet their expectations as far as the running of the party was concerned.

He continued, “At this point I am very clear, we will have to fight odds on the basis of our conviction and we will adjust our style; we will not borrow other peoples style.

“I am very proud of my working class background and we will bring those values into the leadership and management of the All Progressives Congress”, he said.

In apparent response to youths and party faithful clamouring for attention from the state government, Oshiomhole said: “I assure you that I will work together with our governor and ensure that any error, any concern that you have that they are addressed satisfactorily.

“And I want to assure you that the tradition of carry our people along will be sustained; you represent what I call our infantry division. You are the ones on election day who ensure that our voters come out. You are the ones who ensure that the PDP rigging machine was defeated.

“We must keep you as a standing force. Together we will match on and will ensure that everyone who works is looked after.

“I know there are people with all kinds of stories but let me assure you that after the storm the weather will settle.

“Trust me, as you have not abandoned me, I will never abandon you and to our youths, I want to particularly appeal to you; don’t lose faith.

“There will be work, there will be participation; there will be involvement, there will be crucifix we will not throw away anybody.

“Nobody will be used and dumped. If yesterday has come beautiful, tomorrow will be better”, the APC National Chairman said.

Earlier in an interview, he spoke on unfolding political scenario in the country and said the interest of Nigeria was greater than the sum total of the political parties.

Oshiomhole continued, “We must engage and engage and pro-attack whether they call me attack dog. I will rather be an attack dog than be a mushroom eater.

“I asked you to understand that what is at stake is beyond the APC and the PDP. Nigeria is much more than the sum total of all the political parties.

“We will see who is who next year February. In Edo, they made this argument that politics is different from labour, we used labour tactics to humble them and they became converted.

READ ALSO: Beware of people around you, Bauchi APC chieftain tells Buhari

“Exactly the same way we used it in Edo, we will used it either in Kwara, Benue or Sokoto or anywhere.

“Be fair in your reportage, this is not about me, it is not about them, it is about the Nigeria people. For those questioning my choice of style.

“I will not adopt the ruling class tactics to deal with a cankerworm of disease. I offer different style in order to get different outcome”, he said.