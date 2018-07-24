Mbaka warns Buhari, senators, Reps— 24th July 2018
“Supernatural disaster is coming. Angels are already warming up. Nigerians should not worry; one day, there will be vacancy from Abuja…”
Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu
Nigerian leaders, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly have been warned of a looming disaster.
Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu; Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, in his sermon at the Adoration Ground, Enugu State on Sunday, said the impending danger would be sparked by the spate of bloodletting in the country.
He warned that if the occupants of Aso Rock did not repent of their purported evil ways, a day would come when there will be means to leave but there will be no one to leave.
To avert the imminent danger, Mbaka advised President Buhari to travel to Rome to beg for God’s forgiveness for the blood of men of God and innocent men, women and children killed under his watch.
He also did not spare the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) which he alleged was scheming to regain power after 16 years of misrule. He told them to bury their head in shame, kneel down and beg Nigerians.
The priest who had prophesied Buhari’s Presidency in his popular end of year message on December 31, 2014, reiterated that this time, there will be disaster if leaders in the country, low and high, failed to ask God for forgiveness.
He said as a former general, the president had no reason not to stop the ongoing killings and also identify the killers.
“Supernatural disaster is coming. Angels are already warming up. Nigerians should not worry; one day, there will be vacancy from Abuja. The jet will park and nobody will use it unless they repent,” he stated.
He added: “From the councillor to the Igwe (traditional ruler) and everyone in the rung of leadership, to the people who call themselves senators, who are busy messing up the country in the name of lawmaking and those who are hovering in the House of Representatives, who are they representing actually; their stomachs? They are representing the disaster that is coming.
“All of them should kneel down; lie down. President Buhari, if you don’t do this, you’ll know that a man of God has spoken.
“Apologise to the mother church. (Buhari should) take them (other leaders in the country) to the Nunciature, the Pope’s representatives are there, if you (Buhari) can’t take them to Rome, and apologise for the blood of the holy men and women that were shed under your government. “God can prophesy someone into a position.
If you know how Nebucadnezzar became the president…he went there under prophetic order. When God wants to punish His people, He can use a leader. The Nebucadnezzar God later pushed into the bush.”
The priest also said it was not necessary for the president to continue working on his re-election in 2019 when nobody knows what will happen between now and December.
He described President Buhari as an egg bound to meet a sledge hammer in the nearest future, charging those close him to ensure he got the message.
The fiery priest who called himself a microphone speaking as directed by God warned that anybody who would want to attack him because of his latest message would meet his Waterloo.
Last January, In his New Year message, Fr. Mbaka had also told President Buhari that unless he changed his style of leadership and enthroned a better form of governance, he would be voted out in 2019.
According to him, the hardship experienced by Nigerians in 2017 was man-made and not an act of God, noting that unless President Buhari changed his team, the cabal will drag him into the mud.
Reacting to Mbaka in Enugu, yesterday, former President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), and Bishop of Rock Family Church, Dr. Obi Onubogu, said Nigerians have no right to ask for God’s blessing anymore because the “sins of the people and the leaders of this nation have shut the doors of blessing.”
Executive Director of Abia Destiny Forum (ADF), Chief Bond Ohuche said Mbaka’s latest prophecy has bellied his 2014 prophecy that Buhari was the messiah.
Ohuche said the president’s crass incompetence has long shown that he was not the messiah that Nigeria needed, as according to him, “where I am with Mbaka is that Buhari should go, not on account of old age or ill-health but because of incompetence. He lacks the gait and statecraft to govern so he should go. He can rule but not govern because governance demands more knowledge, capacity, competence. If it takes intelligence to appoint competent people; conversely, it takes unintelligence to appoint people who are not competent.”
