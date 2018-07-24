Nigerian leaders, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly have been warned of a looming disaster.

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu; Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, in his sermon at the Adoration Ground, Enugu State on Sunday, said the impending danger would be sparked by the spate of bloodletting in the country.

He warned that if the occupants of Aso Rock did not repent of their purported evil ways, a day would come when there will be means to leave but there will be no one to leave.

To avert the imminent danger, Mbaka advised President Buhari to travel to Rome to beg for God’s forgiveness for the blood of men of God and innocent men, women and children killed under his watch.

He also did not spare the Peoples democratic Party (PDP) which he alleged was scheming to regain power after 16 years of misrule. He told them to bury their head in shame, kneel down and beg Nigerians.

The priest who had prophesied Buhari’s Presidency in his popular end of year message on December 31, 2014, reiterated that this time, there will be disaster if leaders in the country, low and high, failed to ask God for forgiveness.