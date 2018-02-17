Super, sweet Soy Milk

Soy milk isn’t only a sweet drink but a very nutritious one which is rich in plant protein. It is naturally high in essential fatty acids, proteins, fibre, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients provide energy and keep your body functioning at its optimum level

Ingredients

•1 cup soya beans

•Water (as much as you want)

•Sugar or honey (Depending on your choice)

•Flavour essence (Optional)

Preparation

•Soak the soya bean seed in water overnight so that it becomes soft and easy to take off the skin.

•Peel off the skin from the seeds. Rinse multiple times until the seeds come out clean.

•Put the clean soya beans in a blender, add some water and blend it.

•Pour the grounded soya beans in a sieve to remove the milk from the chaff.

•Pour the milk into a pot and boil. When it starts boiling, reduce the heat and stir continuously so that the milk doesn’t spill over the pot leaving the whole place messy.

•Add the sugar or honey and the flavour essence if you choose to choice. Stir a bit longer.

It now ready