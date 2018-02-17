Super, sweet Soy Milk

The Sun News
Soy milk isn’t only a sweet drink but a very nutritious one which is rich in plant protein.  It is naturally high in essential fatty acids, proteins, fibre, vitamins and minerals. These nutrients provide energy and keep your body functioning at its optimum level

Ingredients

•1 cup soya beans

•Water (as much as you want)

•Sugar or honey (Depending on your choice)

•Flavour essence (Optional)

Preparation

•Soak the soya bean seed in water overnight so that it becomes soft and easy to take off the skin.

•Peel off the skin from the seeds. Rinse multiple times until the seeds come out clean.

•Put the clean soya beans in a blender, add some water and blend it.

•Pour the grounded soya beans in a sieve to remove the milk from the chaff.

•Pour the milk into a pot and boil. When it starts boiling, reduce the heat and stir continuously so that the milk doesn’t spill over the pot leaving the whole place messy.

•Add the sugar or honey and the flavour essence if you choose to choice. Stir a bit longer.

It now ready

Uche Atuma

World Bank approves $486m for Nigeria’s power sector

— 17th February 2018

World Bank has approved a 486 million dollars credit facility to Nigeria for electricity grid improvements, the lender said on Friday. “The investments under the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project will increase the power transfer capacity of the transmission network and enable distribution companies to supply consumers with additional power,” the World Bank said. Nigeria’s  power…

  • Gulfstream G500 Jet launches in Nigeria

    — 17th February 2018

    The all-new Gulfstream G500 business jet made its Nigerian debut this week, with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation’s senior executives visiting Nigeria to give current and potential customers an opportunity to experience firsthand the new aircraft’s cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort and superior craftsmanship. The Gulfstream G500 business jet was on display for private viewing at the ExecuJet…

  • Nigeria, global bodies move against illicit financial flows in Africa

    — 17th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Nigeria has joined various global bodies, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank Group to square up against all forms of Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) currently draining the economic fortunes of Africa. Industry records show the continent loses $80 billion annually to IFF on a conservative…

  • Tormented By Epilepsy, Bullied By Peers, Boy, 16, Commits Suicide By Drinking Hypo Solution

    — 17th February 2018

    OWOLOLA ADEBOLA The tragedy of Matthew Gbodi, a 16-year-old who committed suicide last week in his family home at B13 Egikun Street, Ogbagi Akoko, Ondo State, is still generating ripples across the community. Gbodi, a talented local musician, was the community’s rising star with an ironic twist to his life. He suffered from epilepsy, a…

  • Sex Pills Nightmare …The Fun, The Folly, The Risk

    — 17th February 2018

    Our battle with side effects, by aphrodisiac drug users MUSA JIBRIL NEPA Street, Alaba Rago, at Okokomaiko, along the Badagry expressway, is a very cluttered Lagos neighbourhood, populated by a market, a mosque, a brothel and a host of vendors of needful things patronised by the homeless males, man or boy. Among the needful things…

