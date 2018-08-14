– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Super highway, super headache
14th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa scores debut goal for Al Nassr
14th August 2018 - Moses confident of starting X1 against Arsenal
14th August 2018 - The World Bank, IMF warning against excessive borrowing
14th August 2018 - Mainstreaming gender and child issues in health care
14th August 2018 - Dangers of intra-party crisis to Nigeria’s democracy
14th August 2018 - Willian: I wouldn’t have stayed under Conte
14th August 2018 - APC crisis: Fresh trouble looms if NASS reconvenes
14th August 2018 - Showcasing Kwali potentials in South Africa
14th August 2018 - How UNICEF boosts girl-child education in northern Nigeria
Home / Features / Super highway, super headache
SUPER HIGHWAY

Super highway, super headache

— 14th August 2018

According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park

– Cross River government in trouble over non-payment of compensation

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State in the last couple of years has been noted as a frontline tourism destination in the country. In an effort to keep pace with the vision of past administrations and, perhaps, carve a niche for his administration, Prof. Ben Ayade, at his inauguration/ swearing ceremony on May 29, 2016, promised to execute three signature projects including the 260-kilometre super highway, the Bakassi Deep Sea Port and garment factory.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart

“Let me use this opportunity to announce our signature projects; we shall undertake the construction of a dual carriage super highway from Calabar through Ikom and Ogoja to the Ranch Resort in Obudu.

According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park and up to Katsina Ala in Benue State. Experts have estimated it at a cost of N700 billion or about $3.5 billion

Committed to executing the project, Governor Ayade, six months into office invited President Muhammadu Buhari on October 20, 2015 to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the super highway project at Akamkpa based on interim Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report by the Federal Ministry of Environment.

However, three years after, the dream super highway project seems to be a mirage as it has been dogged by series of challenges ranging from finance, administrative bottlenecks and allegations of environmental degradation by the host communities.

Besides the EIA brouhaha, there has been persistent knocks and scarthing criticisms from non-governmental organisations, alleging that the Cross River super highway should not be constructed because of carbon emissions and global warming. Some of these NGOs further argued that some of the best preserved rain forests in Nigeria are the Cross River National Park and the Ekuri Community Forest, adding that the forests are under serious threat which could destroy the enormous biodiversity including rare and endangered species. Indeed, it has been nicknamed by some analysts as ‘super trouble.’

But the most disturbing issue is the non-implementation of compensations of the host communities who have lost farmlands and community forests. The communities include Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area, Ekuri and Okokori villages of Akamkpa and Obubra as well as Bekwarra.

Expressing concern on the ill treatment meted out on affected communities since the land was acquired in 2015, one of the NGOs based in the state, the Peace Point Action, berated the state government for allegedly refusing to pay compensation to individuals and communities whose farmlands, economic crops, forest and plantations were destroyed during initial earthwork on the proposed highway route.

READ ALSO: Farm community in Cross River cries for help

Coordinator of the group, Umo Isuaiko, said it was surprised that since late 2015 when the people’s economic crops and forest were destroyed, no compensation has been paid and therefore called on government to immediately pay compensation to the affected people to ameliorate their sufferings whether or not government continued with the project.

He said it was high time the state government followed due process in acquiring land because the Land Use Act says government holds the land in trust for the people and could only acquire it with their consent for overriding public interest.

“The alleged realignment of the Cross River National Park to pave way for the super highway is illegal and should be stopped forthwith,” he stated.

Isuaiko further advised the government to ensure that 23 conditions contained in the fourth provisional EIA approved by the Federal Ministry of Environment were met as anything to the contrary would not be accepted.

Also condemning non-payment of compensation, Executive Director of Rainforest Resource and Development Centre (RRDC), Mr. Odey Oyama, alleged that the proposed super highway was a gimmick by the administration to create access into the forests land of the state so as to have opportunity to exploit the timbers for their own economic gains.

Speaking during a workshop which had its theme, “Media sensitization and forest community concerns and super highway” organised of Media professionals in the state, Oyama maintained that if the rate of deforestation in the state continued unabated, Cross River might losing her vast rain forest before 2040.

Further lashing out at government, an environmental consultant, Tony Atah, said the super highway being one of the first major project of the present administration should have united the people but has brought doubts and pain in the minds of many due to lose of vast acres of land and tree crops.

“The super highway is not a development issue at all; rather, a governance issue. If we are not able to sit down as Cross Riverians and discuss, understand what it is all about, we may spend our money without achieving anything.”

In the same vein, lead speaker on media advocate on Cross River Super highway, Pamela Brade, questioned the sincerity of the government for proposing to construct a road ten kilometres to the right and ten kilometres to the left, adding that such will rather wipe out villages that should have benefited from the super highway project.

READ ALSO: Cross River govt. to complete 300km road projects by 2019

But the government dismissed the allegations.

Speaking on efforts to ensure that the EIAs guidelines were met, Commissioner for Information, Rosemary Archibong, said: “It’s unfortunate that in spite of our commitment to construct superhighway and deep sea port with a view to decouple the state of dependence on federal allocation, the agencies responsible for approvals thwarted our efforts.

“The land Use Act of 1978 permits the governor to make use of land within his jurisdiction for the benefit of its citizens. Some Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) are conniving with perceived political opponents of the state government to frustrate the project.”

She said the ministry of lands is working out modalities to ensure every community is compensated accordingly, advising NGOs not to join opponents to politicise the super highway project.

“In order to ensure the success of the project, we have sacrificed the 10-kilometer span limiting ourselves to 70 meters. So, I expect them to cooperate with us as we have met all the requirements as far as EIA requirement is concerned,” she said.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MEETING

Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

— 14th August 2018

• As NASS aborts reconvening Fred Itua, Abuja Following the abortion of the much-touted National Assembly reconvening, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and senators of the ruling party, last night met in Abuja, for the fifth time since his emergence in June. Although the meeting was still ongoing at press time,…

  • PDP SENATORS

    PDP senators go to court

    — 14th August 2018

    – PDP Senators seek order to stop Saraki’s impeachment Godwin Tsa, Abuja The alleged plot to sack the leadership of the Senate took a legal dimension with a suit by senators Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara South) and Isa Misau (Bauchi Central) against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of…

  • RECONVENING

    Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

    — 14th August 2018

    In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at…

  • 2019 JOINT TICKET

    2019: It’ll be Buhari/Osinbajo joint-ticket – Presidency

    — 14th August 2018

    The presidential media said added that ruling party was still very much popular and that Nigerians have just endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo joint ticket. • Says APC victories in weekend’s by-elections confirm popularity Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has confirmed that it will, again, be a joint-ticket in 2019 presidential election, as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo…

  • WITCH HUNT - EFCC DOES NOT

    EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu

    — 14th August 2018

    – Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. READ ALSO: Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo Besides, he…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share