As a first step, however, the Super Falcons must qualify for the global women’s football event first and expectedly conquer Africa once more. If they succeed, it would be the ninth time in eleven editions that they would have achieved the milestone. The two times the Nigerian team did not win the championship, it went to Equatorial Guinea who along with Cameroon and Ghana are shaping up as real threats to the Super Falcons’ continued dominance of the game on the continent.