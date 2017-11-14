Super Eagles fought back from two goals down to beat Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly at Krasnodar in Russia, with Alex Iwobi grabbing a brace.

The game, in preparation for the Russia 2018 World Cup, was played in Krasnodar, Russia.

The Argentines, parading star players like Sergio Aguero, Javier Mascherano and Angel Di Maria, scored the first two goals of the game.