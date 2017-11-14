Argentina shot into the lead courtesy of goals from Ever Banega in the 28th minute and Sergio Aguero moments after.
Ihenacho scored a superb free-kick on 44 minutes of the first half to reduce the tally to 2-1.
The Eagles soared back to life in the second half when Iwobi equalised in the 52nd minute to make it 2-2.
Newly invited Brian Idowu made it 3-2 for Nigeria in the 54th minute of the game while Iwobi scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-2 and seal the victory for Nigeria.
Leave a reply