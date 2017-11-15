Super Eagles shock Argentina 4 -2

As Aguero faints

By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Super Eagles yesterday evening shocked a star studded Argentina team in what could best be described as a dress rehearsal for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Eagles came from behind to turn around a 2 goals deficit to secure a stunning 4-2 victory against Argentina in Krasnador, Russia.

Ever Banega opened the scoring chart for the Argentines in the 27th minute with a free kick and Manchester City’s Sergio Augero doubled the lead for the two-time world champions in the 32 minutes.

Minutes to the end of the first half, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho pulled a goal back for Nigeria with a perfect free kick from the edge of the box of Argentina.

The Eagles staged a superb comeback in the second half, as Iwobi leveled up the goals tally with a well taken effort in the 52nd minute.

Debutant , Brian Idowu who plays for FC Amkar Perm scored two minutes later to put Nigeria into the lead.

Iwobi compounded Argentina’s woes in the 73rd minutes with his brace, as the scoreline ended in embarrassment to the highly respected South American giants.

Meanwhile, Sergio Augero reportedly fainted during the half time and was rushed to the hospital.

Augero, who had scored eight goals for Manchester City so far this season, later regained consciousness.

A total of 22, 739 spectators watched the game played at the Stadion FK in Krasnodar.