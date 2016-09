Nigeria have not given up hope on luring former Liverpool forward Jordon Ibe to play for the Super Eagles, despite his initial reluctance to commit his future to Nigeria.

Ibe now at Bournemouth was approached by then Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh, but he asked for more time before he formerly make up his mind about switching allegiance to Nigeria.

It’s almost a year from the time he was approached by Nigeria, although there’s no immediate plan to reach out to him anytime soon. Nigeria could be tempted to come back for him in a not too distant future.

“We have not given up hope on him. He didn’t turn us down completely, he only asked for more time, so probably in the future we will try for him but not for now”. A member of the Technical committee of the Nigeria Football Federation said.

Now at Bournemouth, he has appeared in all of their first four games of the season for the modest team. He is however still searching for his first goal of the season.