Super Eagles ‘ll get better in Qatar 2022 – Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong has said that the team would go beyond the Group stages of the next edition of the World Cup in Qatar with the experience gathered in Russia.

Troost-Ekong played a key role in the team at the World Cup despite Nigeria’s ouster in the Group Stages of the competition.

However, he believed that Nigeria would advance beyond the Group stages in Qatar going by the amount of experience the players have gathered in Russia.

“This is what you need as a team,” Troost-Ekong, 24, told BBC Sport.

“When you talk about that Argentinian team, that’s a team that has experienced all levels, Croatia are the same while Iceland have played the Euros together.

“You need a tournament like this just to learn what it is like to play at this level, under this pressure, in front of the whole world.

“Hopefully by the next time we get to a World Cup, and if we can be part of that with all the players who played in Russia, it will be nothing new to us and it might be easier for us to perform at a higher level.”