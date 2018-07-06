The Sun News
Fifa 2018 world cup

Super Eagles fan seeks political asylum in Russia

— 6th July 2018

A Super Eagles fan, who traveled to Moscow for the 2018 World Cup, has asked for political asylum as he fears for his life if he returns to Nigeria, according to reports.

Rbc Russia reported that a 31-year-old Nigerian citizen has appealed to the police department in the Perovo region and asked for political asylum, according to a source in the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow and confirmed by the territorial police department.

“The man said that in his homeland he took part in anti-government actions and now the government troops of Nigeria are threatening his life,” the source in the police said.

The unnamed Nigerian has been transferred to the staff of the Migration Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Eastern Administrative District to decide on his status in the territory of Russia.

1 Comment

  2. taimtn 6th July 2018 at 7:12 am
    Reply

    We know the type of Nigerians who can do anything to claim asylum. This scoundrel is just an economic migrants and should be put on the next flight to Abuja. ‘Onye oshi’

