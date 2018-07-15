Super Eagles’ defender ‘batters’ wife

Super Eagles Midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi, has allegedly battered his wife, Sumayya Mustapha, over a phone call.

The incident happened, Saturday night, at the couple’s residence in Sokoto. It was gathered that Sumayya was on the phone with someone and cut the call when Shehu came into her room.

However, when the phone rang again, she refused to pick it because the husband was always eavesdropping on her phone calls with friends and family. She claimed that, at times, Shehu would hide to record her conversations.

She also revealed that he is fond of accessing her phone while asleep to read her chats and take pictures of her chats. She had enough yesterday and refused to pick her call in his presence, despite his insistence.

Angered by her refusal, he descended on her, leaving her with a bloodied eye. As at the time of filing this report, a family meeting was about to be held.