The Sun News
Latest
6th December 2017 - Super Eagles: Dalung submits N3b Budget to Presidency for World Cup
6th December 2017 - Abia Export Procesing Zone takes off soon, says Gov. Ikpeazu
6th December 2017 - Cocaine killing black people almost as much as opioids kill white people – study
6th December 2017 - Boko Haram war: Army replaces Commander Op. LAFIYA DOLE
6th December 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari arrives Kano for 2-day visit
6th December 2017 - Atiku has lost touch, can’t win his local government – Buhari’s aide
6th December 2017 - 1,070 Nigerians died in road accident in Q3 – NBS
6th December 2017 - Oyo students to rally for ‘Not too young to rule’ law
6th December 2017 - Second Libyan aircraft carrying 257 Nigerians arrives in Lagos
6th December 2017 - 19th Akarigbo receives staff of office Thursday
Home / National / Sports / Super Eagles: Dalung submits N3b Budget to Presidency for World Cup

Super Eagles: Dalung submits N3b Budget to Presidency for World Cup

— 6th December 2017

Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has submitted N3 billion budget to the Presidency to enable the Super Eagles to have a successful outing at the 2018 World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The Minister said this on Tuesday, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Read Also: World Cup: Peterside Urges NFF To Camp Eagles In South Africa

Dalung said while sponsors and partners would raise part of the money, the substantial part of the “conservative budget” would be provided by the Federal Government.

“We have a conservative budget of about N3 billion but out of that N3 billion, FIFA is going to raise about N900 million,” the minister said.

He, however, said plans were underway to ensure that the players get their allowances upfront latest by March 2018.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Super Eagles: Dalung submits N3b Budget to Presidency for World Cup

— 6th December 2017

Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has submitted N3 billion budget to the Presidency to enable the Super Eagles to have a successful outing at the 2018 World Cup 2018 in Russia. The Minister said this on Tuesday, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, on Tuesday….

  • Abia Export Procesing Zone takes off soon, says Gov. Ikpeazu

    — 6th December 2017

    From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba Governor Okezie Ikpeazzu of Abia State has said that the Abia Export Processing Zone, which is aimed at putting the economy of the state on a sound pedestal and create employment for her teeming youths, would soon come up stream. Governor Ikpeazu stated this in Aba, the commercial capital of Abia…

  • Cocaine killing black people almost as much as opioids kill white people – study

    — 6th December 2017

    Black people die from cocaine overdoses almost as often as white people die from prescription opioid overdoses, according to a new study published Monday. “Opioids were the most common contributor to overdose deaths in [non-Hispanic white] persons, but cocaine was the largest contributor among [non-Hispanic black] men and women over all periods,” the authors of the study…

  • Boko Haram war: Army replaces Commander Op. LAFIYA DOLE

    — 6th December 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has removed the Theatre Commander of the counter-insurgency operation, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and replaced him with a new commander, Maj.-Gen. Nicholas Rogers . Military sources said the new Theatre Commander, who was the Chief of Logistics at Army Headquarters, in Abuja, until his…

  • BREAKING: Buhari arrives Kano for 2-day visit

    — 6th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kano for a 2-day visit. He was received on arrival by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and top government functionaries. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share