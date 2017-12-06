Super Eagles: Dalung submits N3b Budget to Presidency for World Cup

Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has submitted N3 billion budget to the Presidency to enable the Super Eagles to have a successful outing at the 2018 World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The Minister said this on Tuesday, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Read Also: World Cup: Peterside Urges NFF To Camp Eagles In South Africa

Dalung said while sponsors and partners would raise part of the money, the substantial part of the “conservative budget” would be provided by the Federal Government.

“We have a conservative budget of about N3 billion but out of that N3 billion, FIFA is going to raise about N900 million,” the minister said.

He, however, said plans were underway to ensure that the players get their allowances upfront latest by March 2018.