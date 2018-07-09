Super Eagles and the curse of Argentina

Tayo Ogunbiyi

In local football parlance, when a football team constantly thrashes another soccer squad at every given chance, the one on the receiving end is often referred to as the ‘wife’ of the all conquering side. If viewed from this perspective, Nigeria’s senior national soccer team, the Super of Eagles, is without doubt the pere nial soccer ‘wife’ of the Albicelestes of Argentina.

Since the Super Eagles made its debut in the World Cup in USA 1994, the Albicelestes of Argentina have been a constant thorn in the flesh of the Nigerian national team. In USA 94, the Super Eagles enjoyed a rare scintillating debut, whipping Bulgaria 3-0 in a match that saw the late Rashidi Yekini scored the country’s first ever World Cup goal. Not a few Nigerian soccer fans would easily forget gangling Yekini’s famous animated chants after scoring that memorable goal.

It was a most glorious moment in the country’s soccer anal. The whole country resonated in wild in jubilation. At last, the Eagles have landed on the big world stage! So we thought. But then, the Albicelestes of Argentina had other ideas. In our second match against the Argentines, the Super Eagles were quickly brought back to earth as the game was briskly settled in the first 29 minutes.

Ironically, it was the Super Eagles that shot the first salvo with a clinical Samson Siasia 8th minute goal. Not quite long after that, the Diego Maradona inspired Argentine side quickly responded with a Claudio Caniggia 22nd and 29th minute brace. And that ended the contest at Argentina 2, Nigeria 1. Thus began the Super Eagles series of miseries in the hand of the Argentines. At the Japan-Korea 2002 World Cup, the Super Eagles again had the misfortune of squaring it up with their nemesis, the Argentines. Though, the Coach Adegboye Onigbinde tutored side was able to lessen the tally to just a solitary Gabriel Bastituta’s 63rd minute header via a corner kick, the Argentines were actually the better team on the day. But for the resolute Super Eagles defence ably marshaled by Taribo West and Goalkeeper Ike Shorounmu’s countless heroic saves, the result could have been more scandalous.