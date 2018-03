Super Eagles Group D match against Argentina on June 26 in Saint Petersburg has been sold out, but not so for Nigeria’s two other group games against Croatia and Iceland.

The most expensive ticket for these group games goes for over N70,000.

All three group games of Egypt have been sold out – Egypt vs Uruguay, Russia vs Egypt and Saudi Arabia vs Egypt.

Several other matches involving other African teams at Russia 2018 have also been sold out – Japan vs Senegal, Belgium vs Tunisia and Portugal vs Morocco.

Experts have therefore questioned the passion of Nigeria fans for the game with some blaming the recent recession in the country for the slowness of ticket sales concerning Eagles group games.