‘Super Blue Blood Moon’ not coming to Nigeria, but learn about it anyway

People from Moscow, via Sydney, to Washington DC will be given a rare celestial treat on Wednesday as three lunar phenomena coincide. Weather permitting, of course.
A blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month), a super moon (when the moon is unusually close to Earth, making it bigger and brighter) and a blood moon (a moment during an eclipse when the moon appears red) will all coincide for the first time since 1866.
When to see it
If you live in the US, you will be able to see the eclipse – and the celestial trifecta – on Wednesday morning, just before the moon sets.
For those on the US east coast, the eclipse will start just before sunrise at 5.51am US ET, when the super blue moon will begin turning red. It will happen at 4.51am CT and those on the west coast can see it at 2.51am.
Stargazers living in the US will be able to see the eclipse before sunrise on Wednesday, according to Nasa.
For those further east – the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand – the “super blue blood moon” can be seen during moonrise in the evening of 31 January, according to Nasa.
In Sydney, Australia, the eclipse will begin at a more reasonable time of 9.51pm on Wednesday night. That’s 10.51pm in New Zealand, 5.51pm in Shanghai and 12.51pm in Moscow.
How to see it
So long as there is no cloud cover, just look up at the sky!
Most Australian capital cities, while being some of the best places to view the event, have a chance of significant cloud cover, the Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology told the Guardian. The eastern suburbs of Melbourne look set to get a good view but the western suburbs are likely to get some obscuring cloud cover. Sydney is likely to miss the eclipse due to cloud, as is Brisbane and Adelaide.
Canberra, Hobart and Darwin could go either way with cloud cover and Perth and Queensland’s central coast are looking set for a good view.
There is a significant risk of clouds obscuring the sky for lots of moongazers in the US too, according to Accueweather, with the east coast forecast to have for best conditions.
Readers in Western Europe, most of Africa and Central and Southern America will miss out on the eclipse.
Guardian | People from Moscow, via Sydney, to Washington DC will be given a rare celestial treat on Wednesday as three lunar phenomena coincide. Weather permitting, of course. A blue moon (a second full moon in a calendar month), a super moon (when the moon is unusually close to Earth, making it bigger and brighter)…
Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Anambra State Government is putting final touches to its preparation for the final home coming of its illustrious son, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme. The remains of the great icon will be received by the state and entire citizens, on Thursday, February 1, at…
Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it has commenced construction of sole major roads leading to the Sambisa forest. Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known in a statement, said the road construction was aimed at making the forest, hitherto occupied by the Boko Haram terrorists, habitable and training ground….
Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has said that state governors in Nigeria are toothless bulldogs. Governor Ishaku claimed that the state governors are regarded as Chief Security Officers of their respective states without control over any security establishment to help them work as Chief security officers. Governor Ishaku stated this, in…
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, condemned the alleged religious persecution, harassment and arrest of its members of Shalom Synagogue Church of Israel in Aba, Abia State. The group said it was unfortunate that the Nigerian government and its security operatives, especially the DSS and Police, have reduced themselves…
NAN | Nigerian documentary photographer Yagazie Emezi, has been awarded the Inaugural Creative Bursary Award by Getty Images. The 26 year-old is among the six recipients selected by an industry leading panel of the international photo curating platform to get amounts between two thousand dollars and five thousand dollars. Other recipients include Neema Githere from…
Bamgbola Gbolagunte, Akure Farmers in Ondo State are not finding it easy as a result of the activities of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle. The farmers no longer sleep with their two eyes closed as herdsmen daily invade their farms. This has negatively affected peace in parts of the state especially, Akure the capital. In…
How fire razed shops, blew away hopes in Mararaba By Okwe Obi Tears flowed freely on the cheeks of traders of the popular Mararaba Market, Abuja, as they watched fire raze their wares last week. Some of the traders were inconsolable and even threatened to jump into the rampaging flames. “I am finished. Where do…
From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The decision of the Caretaker Committee of Avu Town Union in Owerri-West Local Government of Imo State for all taxable adults in the community to pay a levy of N500 to enable them qualify to vote in the coming election of the town union executive is now threatening the peace of the…
Nats Onoja Agbo Those born with the zodiac sign of Aquarius are often described by astrologists as people filled with “adventure, thrills and creativity in their lives”, which ultimately give them a deep sense of fulfillment. They are also described as “strong-willed” and always determined “to go the extra mile to make it big, be…
Kan is a creative writer, biographer, editor and public relations expert. His notable works of fiction include Ballad of Rage (a novella), Nights of a Creaking Bed (a collection of short stories), and Carnivorous City (a novel). He was the recipient of the NDDC/Ken Saro Wiwa literature prize, awarded by the Association of Nigerian Authors…
Cosmas Omegoh But for providence, a woman living in Ijeshatedo area of Surulere, Lagos, would have long become another victim of kidnappers. She and others that were abducted recently could have joined the growing number of missing persons whose relatives have been fighting to locate their whereabouts. The woman’s miraculous escape from the net of…
Fred Ezeh, Abuja Year 2018 is still at infancy. Expectations are obviously high from Nigerians because the year is still fresh with great opportunities especially for those who are ready and prepared for success. In Nigeria and possibly elsewhere in the world, people make new year “resolutions” and wishes. It is also an age long…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate outstanding achievers at the 2016 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. The event threw up new champions who would bask in the…
Ifechi Okoh To rub-a-dub master, Ras Kimono, it is not yet over for him musically. Though, the reggae star may not have released any album since the past five years, he’s only taking his time. A TS Weekend close-up on Kimono reveals some interesting aspects of his music and personality. Enjoy it. Your long silence…
I read your article, Buhari and Obasanjo’s red card. I can deduce that you are soliciting for Nigerians’ change of heart if Buhari changes his style of administration for the better. But, I can assure you that he cannot change because he knows nothing about the act or art of leadership. I don’t know how…
Welcome to this edition: “Return back” and “reverse back” are wrong expressions! Yank off ‘back’ in the interest of our sanity. “Senate gives IGP 2 weeks (weeks’) ultimatum” “Jacob, however, prayed for a short adjournment of about a week to enable the agency round up (off) its case.” “A witness that ought to attend court…
Encore Last week, we started beaming our searchlight on the above vexed issue. Today, we will continue and conclude same; thereafter, we will consider other pressing national issues in the country. Trail of blood, sorrow and death In April 2016, 40 persons were brutally hacked down in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State, by over…
“Whereas the government of Northern Region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has lost the confidence of the masses having been itself incompetent to govern and whereas the said Northern Regional Government is no longer able to guarantee the safety of human lives as well as the rule of law in its area of jurisdiction….
“I just want to use the opportunity to thank the almighty God and Prof.Uzorma for what he has done in my wife. I was applying for a visa in one of the most difficult countries that does not issue visa easily and I contacted Prof for assistance and he asked me to order a bottle…
Some readers want me to write about the clamour for restructuring the country or the letter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re – election next year. But without being immodest, while others can write about these and other political, economic, social or religious issues, no one can pen…
And I’m not talking of incredulous campaign promises. By now, we all should know that neither APC nor PDP promises are bankable. But I’m more interested in the strange tales flying around. For instance, a friend of mine, who knows nothing else than to peddle rumours, told me, a few days ago, of some clandestine…
Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari is, for me, an expression of tough love. Many Nigerians had, before now, commented on the government’s underperformance in various areas. They had complained about the snail’s pace of the government, the lopsided appointments in the public service and the absence of a sense of urgency in…
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo remains well and truly an enigma in our national politics. Someone once asked the question: What does Obasanjo want? The answer, unfortunately, resides with Obasanjo. Between the end of his second term as President and now, Obasanjo has interjected no fewer than three times in national politics through the public release…
A new vista of opportunity has opened in 2018 for the electorate in Africa’s largest democracy to rejig their political architecture, which, for many, arguably requires immediate restructuring for equity and national development. This year, therefore, symbolically heralds a new era of political activities and permutations nationwide in Nigeria. With over 60 political parties gazing at…
Leave a reply