Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna

Noah Ebije, Kaduna



Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna.

A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state.

The Kaduna Police Command Spokesman ASP Mukhtar Aliyu confirmed the incident, but denied full knowledge of the exact details, promising a full account later.