Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna

— 11th February 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna.
A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state.
The Kaduna Police Command Spokesman ASP Mukhtar Aliyu confirmed the incident, but denied full knowledge of the exact details, promising a full account later.
However, a source in the village told newsmen that “four people were killed in an ambush by herdsmen. One person, a woman, was severely wounded and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan.
“The incident happened around 10 am Sunday when the victims went to tap palm wine and were just returning home when herdsmen opened fire at them, killing the four men instantly.
“The people were almost home when they were attacked. We were just rounding up from church when we heard gunshots.”
The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, accused the soldiers deployed to the community of ethnic bias.
According to him, the soldiers did not act in time when the incident occurred, causing the hoodlums to escape.
He alleged that, of the five soldiers posted to the area, three are Fulani, and that the head of the security unit is also of Fulani stock.
The said that the community was not comfortable with the Fulani-dominant security unit deployed to the area.
He called on authorities to take urgent steps to correct what he suggested was an abnormality in the current security arrangement.
  1. Appacino 11th February 2018 at 6:16 pm
    People should stop deceiving themselves the soldiers the army chief sent was to disarm those who want to defend themselves and not against the fulani heardsmen I can assure you that no single heardsmen will be arrested in this operation.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 11th February 2018 at 6:35 pm
    Terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. are behind present attacks against natives of this territory of the natives not cattle rearers. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, Slaughter the terrorism mercenaries of the enemy nickname military, police etc., Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc., march on the enemy to full conquest. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, no fulani cow will exist in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 11th February 2018 at 6:48 pm
    Sokoto has fallen, Abuja has fallen- nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists cows in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. in this territory of the natives nothing on earth will keep collaborators of fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep financiers of fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 11th February 2018 at 7:07 pm
    If you are a native of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, in the terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., quit now to work under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. If you do not quit now and stand for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics, you stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

