Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna
— 11th February 2018
Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna.
A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state.
The Kaduna Police Command Spokesman ASP Mukhtar Aliyu confirmed the incident, but denied full knowledge of the exact details, promising a full account later.
However, a source in the village told newsmen that “four people were killed in an ambush by herdsmen. One person, a woman, was severely wounded and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan.
“The incident happened around 10 am Sunday when the victims went to tap palm wine and were just returning home when herdsmen opened fire at them, killing the four men instantly.
“The people were almost home when they were attacked. We were just rounding up from church when we heard gunshots.”
The eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, accused the soldiers deployed to the community of ethnic bias.
According to him, the soldiers did not act in time when the incident occurred, causing the hoodlums to escape.
He alleged that, of the five soldiers posted to the area, three are Fulani, and that the head of the security unit is also of Fulani stock.
The said that the community was not comfortable with the Fulani-dominant security unit deployed to the area.
He called on authorities to take urgent steps to correct what he suggested was an abnormality in the current security arrangement.
