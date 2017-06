The former Governor Dambaba Suntai of Taraba State who survived an air crash at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State in 2012 has died.

Suntai died at home where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash. SaharaReporters quoted a former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello as having confirmed the news of the demise to SaharaReporters. He promised to provide further details later.

Suntai had in October 2012 seriously injured after their private plane, Cessna 208 aircraft marked 5N-BMJ, crashed in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

At the time of the accident the governor was in critical condition at the German Specialist Hospital in Yola. He was said to be piloting the small aircraft at the time of the incident. The plane hit the ground behind the NNPC depot, along Yola-Numan Road at about 7 pm.