The Sun News
Latest
9th June 2017 - Osinbanjo to open third Annual Judges’ Workshop
9th June 2017 - Quit Order: Human Rights Commission condemns Arewa
9th June 2017 - Nigerian returnees facing difficulties, says UN refugee agency
9th June 2017 - Trump legal team to file complaint over Comey memos: source
9th June 2017 - Sunshine FC accepts Eguavoen’s disengagement
9th June 2017 - Insurgents kill 3 UN peacekeepers in northern Mali
9th June 2017 - Turkey says Iraqi Kurds’ call for independence a ‘serious mistake’
9th June 2017 - Meet “Lord Buckethead”, unusual candidate of U.K General Election
9th June 2017 - Xi, Putin meet ahead SCO on development
9th June 2017 - U.K General Election: Tories lose outright majority, hung parliament looms
Home / Cover / Sports / Sunshine FC accepts Eguavoen’s disengagement

Sunshine FC accepts Eguavoen’s disengagement

— 9th June 2017

The Management of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Friday said that it had received and accepted the disengagement notice of Coach Augustine Eguavoen.

The club said in a statement in Akure that it appreciated the coach who joined the club late in April for his time with the club and wished him the best in the future.

“In view of this development, Sunshine Stars FC Management has appointed the club’s former assistant coach, Akin Olowookere, as the Interim Head Coach.

“The former junior international will be assisted by Coach Ogunderu Boye.

“The appointment takes immediate effect,’’ the statement signed by Chris Okunnuwa, the club’s Media Officer said.

The former international and Super Eagles Coach, Eguavoen, was unveiled as the new head coach of NPFL side on April 24 alongside Ike Shorunmu.

The management of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) had confirmed on Friday in Akure that the Technical Adviser of the club, Eguavoen had left his post due to what he called “frustrating performance of Nigerian referees’’.

The coach had following a string of poor performances with the club unceremoniously quit his job in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sunshine played five games with Eguavoen in charge, winning two and losing three.

They beat Rangers International of Enugu 2-0, lost 0-1 to Lobi Stars of Makurdi, defeated Enyimba International of Aba 1-0, and also lost 0-1 to 3SC of Ibadan and 1-2 to Plateau United of Jos.

(Source: NAN)



Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbanjo to open third Annual Judges’ Workshop

— 9th June 2017

  From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Acting President, Prof.  Yemi Osinbajo will on June 19 lead the  Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen  and other lawyers to declare the third annual Judges’ workshop on petroleum, gas and power sector open in Abuja. Other heads of court expected at the workshop are ‎the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab…

Share

  • Quit Order: Human Rights Commission condemns Arewa

    — 9th June 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the reported statement credited to Arewa Youth that all Igbo people residing in the Northern part of the country should vacate before October 1. The Commission described the quit notice as not only provocative and a serious threat to national peace and security,…

    Share

  • Nigerian returnees facing difficulties, says UN refugee agency

    — 9th June 2017

    The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, said that Nigerian returnees from Cameroon are currently facing enormous challenges in various communities in the North East. Mr Hanson Tamfu, External Relations Officer, UNHCR, Nigeria, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Tamfu, who described the situation as an emergency, called for urgent…

    Share

  • Trump legal team to file complaint over Comey memos: source

    — 9th June 2017

    U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer plans to file a complaint on Monday about former FBI Director James Comey’s disclosure of conversations with the president, a person close to the legal team said on Friday. A source, who declined to be identified because the matter was not public, said Marc Kasowitz will file the complaint…

    Share

  • Sunshine FC accepts Eguavoen’s disengagement

    — 9th June 2017

    The Management of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Friday said that it had received and accepted the disengagement notice of Coach Augustine Eguavoen. The club said in a statement in Akure that it appreciated the coach who joined the club late in April for his time with the club and wished him the best…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share