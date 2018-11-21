From the late Premier’s Residence at Strubb street, Cable Point Asaba, diminutive President General, Dr. Oka Orewa stopped over at Agbor his Biscuit factory and offered his delegation packets of Cabin Biscuits and continued on his way to Warri, and other parts of the Delta region. He was consulting and was on tour to explain to the leaders of the other groups the contending issues of the Delta State demand and the position of the Anioma nation on the location of the Capital.

Last week as we paid our tribute to the Late Sunny Iwedike Odogwu, we were surprised that even after the Column had attempted to sing some dirge in memory of his passage, most who responded to the piece were confusing Sunny Odogwu with another kinsman of his, Sunny Sparkle Okogwu who also ascended to the heavens some days before the former.

Sunny Okogwu was actually the elder brother to Mariam Nneka Babangida, the most accomplished Nigerian First Lady. Astute Athlete and a great jumper in his younger days at St. Patrick College, he was the super star at the annual Secondary Schools sports meetings at the Arcade playground Nnebisi Road. As he lifted up about to cross the bar, the girls will sigh and hold to their breasts in anxiety. Sunny Sparkle will deliberately hang up for three seconds in the air before landing on a sparkling thud of spectacle on the soft sand across the bar.

As the Anioma delegation and its P.G. visited the leaders and the palaces of the Delta nations; the Ojise of Asaba, Chief Sunny Odogwu was on red line communications with Chief Dennis Osadebay. He moved into the centre stage liaising with the military Government headed by his in-law and standing up for his people when the Urhobo lobby under General Ejoor and Chief Dafinone mobilized the Ibrus, etc and opposed the Anioma proposals which considered Abraka as the Capital of the impending Delta State! This revelation might sound shocking especially to those little minded marionettes and propagandists who over the years have repeatedly told the lie that the Babangidas during a pillow conversation decided to move the Delta Capital to Asaba. When the Urhobos mobilised against Asaba, Sunny Okogwu mobilised the reset of Delta and directed that Anioma took the case of Abraka to the Olu of Warri, and others. The Anioma delegation was in Warri when Deputy to Babangida, Admiral Aikhomu sent a secret note to the late Asaba Nuclear Scientist, Philip Onianwa: “It is the wish of the Ishans to ask the Western Ibos to remain with the Ishans, either still in the Midwest or the two friendly nations be allowed to coexist in a separate state away from the imperial ambitions of their expansive neighbors…” Sunny Okogwu who was married to an Ishan young lady was touched by that confidential note but was not going to defer from Osadebay’s lifetime wish. That was the second time he had refused Asaba Capital. In 1963 he chose to become Premier and gave up the Capital to Benin City for the same reasons.