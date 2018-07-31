– The Sun News
EMMANUEL

Nigerian guns for honours at 2018 Lee Harney bodybuilding tourney in US

— 31st July 2018

Bianca Iboma

Come September 2018 in Atalanta, United States, Ezekiel Sunday Emmanuel, would attempt to make Nigeria proud as he competes in the prestigious Lee Harney World Bodybuilding Championship.

Emmanuel, who recently made Nigeria proud by taking second place in Classic Men bodybuilding competition at the 2018 Memorial Day Muscle Beach championship in Los Angeles, California, made his mark when he debuted in the 2013 edition of the tourney.

Speaking to SportingSun, he revealed that he would be competing in the 2018 LEE HARNEY  GAME that would be held in Atlanta  United States.

While thanking God for his achievements so far, Emmanuel, however, promised to give all his support to promote healthy lifestyle in the world by being a good role model to the young and upcoming bodybuilders.

“I thank the President of Mr. Flex Nigeria Bodybuilding championship, Steven Okolie-Udene, for giving me the opportunity to compete in his enviable championship. He brought me to limelight, and that is why I am able to be competing at the world level now.

“I have been competing in this biggest Nigeria bodybuilding championship since 2011, and I assure my fans that I will make Nigeria proud come September in Atlanta,” he said.

