Sun reporter nominated for Golden Pen Award 2017

The Sun Correspondent in Bauchi State, Mr Paul Orude, has been

nominated to receive the Golden Pen Award at the Bauchi 2017

Golden Deeds Award (GDA) slated for November 11.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Orude, the Chairman, Organising Committee,

GDA, Dr. Ahmed Abdulhamid, said that the journalist was nominated

following “the recommendation of the Golden Deeds Award Committee and

the endorsement of the Board of Cifraz Productions Ltd. and Jojerah

Multimedia”

Abdulhamid said that 36 individuals and corporate organisations will

be awarded in recognition of their outstanding contributions in

various fields of human endeavours at the award ceremony schedule for

11th November 2017, at the New York Event Centre, Maiduguri road

Bauchi, Bauchi State, by 11:00am under the distinguished Chairmanship

of General Yakubu Usman (rtd).

“We also intend to publish the Golden Deeds Award brochure (Golden

Book) that will highlight the recipients’ contributions in different

facets of human endeavours,” he said.

Mr Orude who was born on August 1, 1975 at Aladja town in Udu Local

Government Area Delta State, joined The Sun first as a freelancer in

2003 and a became a staff in May 2005. He holds a master’s degree in

Sociology from University of Jos and a Diploma in Journalism from

Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi. He is currently Chief Correspondent with

the organisation.

Orude received commendation from The Sun in 2011 following his

courageous and excellent coverage of the 2011 post-election violence

for the organisation.