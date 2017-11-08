Sun reporter nominated for Golden Pen Award 2017

The Sun Correspondent in Bauchi State, Mr Paul Orude, has been
nominated to receive the Golden Pen Award at the Bauchi 2017
Golden Deeds Award (GDA) slated for November 11.
In a letter addressed to Mr. Orude, the Chairman, Organising Committee,
GDA, Dr. Ahmed Abdulhamid, said that the journalist was nominated
following “the recommendation of the Golden Deeds Award Committee and
the endorsement of the Board of Cifraz Productions Ltd. and Jojerah
Multimedia”
Abdulhamid said that 36 individuals and corporate organisations will
be awarded in recognition of their outstanding contributions in
various fields of human endeavours at the award ceremony schedule for
11th November 2017, at the New York Event Centre, Maiduguri road
Bauchi, Bauchi State, by 11:00am under the distinguished Chairmanship
of General Yakubu Usman (rtd).
“We also intend to publish the Golden Deeds Award brochure (Golden
Book) that will highlight the recipients’ contributions in different
facets of human endeavours,” he said.
Mr Orude who was born on August 1, 1975 at Aladja town in Udu Local
Government Area Delta State, joined The Sun first as a freelancer in
2003 and a became a staff in May 2005. He holds a master’s degree in
Sociology from University of Jos and a Diploma in Journalism from
Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi. He is currently Chief Correspondent with
the organisation.
Orude received commendation from The Sun in 2011 following his
courageous and excellent coverage of the 2011 post-election violence
for the organisation.
