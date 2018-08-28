The Sun receives Best Media award— 28th August 2018
Presenting the award, founder/president of CMC, Mr. Cornelius Udofia, said the honour was in recognition of The Sun’s stand for “truth, fairness, justice…”
Gilbert Ekezie
The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, has been conferred with the award of Best Media Outfit in Nigeria 2018, by a non-governmental organisation, Cornel Media Consult (CMC).
Presenting the award yesterday at the corporate headquarters of The Sun, as part of the CMC Gladiators Africa Awards 2018, founder/president of CMC, Mr. Cornelius Udofia, said the honour was in recognition of The Sun’s stand for “truth, fairness, justice, fair play, objectiveness in her news reporting and an unflinching support for humanity.”
He described The Sun as the light of the nation that shines on everybody, irrespective of one’s location.
Udofia, who was accompanied by six members of CMC Gladiators, commended The Sun for her continuous support for programmes and activities that affect lives of Nigerians, especially the young people, while appealing to the media outfit not to relent.
“We are here, today, because the management of The Sun has been there for us and the entire humanity. We came to you sometime ago to support our programme, and you really gave us the support through appearance and publicity. So, we commend you for that and appeal that you should continue with the good job you are doing.” Udofia also presented one Miss Charity Bassey, a cleaner at Lagos airport, who picked and returned $6, 000 while on duty, to the management of The Sun Publishing.
“We celebrated her as Miss integrity due to her exemplary act. This is the kind of person we need for Nigeria to be great again,” he said.
A member of the CMC Gladiators and an event consultant, Mr. Tunde Omitogun, solicited the partnership of The Sun Publishing on some of the activities and programmes of group.
Responding, Editor, Daily Sun, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, who received the award on behalf of the management of The Sun Publishing Limited, thanked the CMC team for the honour done to The Sun, describing it as a welcome development.
“We are happy to receive this award. We value awards, being also an institution that gives award to others. We oragnise The Sun Awards every year, the biggest and most glamorous awards in Africa and, therefore, know the efforts that go into organising it.” Ukeh said The Sun prides itself as the voice of the nation “as we give voice to the people, identify with them, fight for them and project them.”
Explaining the operations of The Sun, he said: “The Sun is a national newspaper of international repute. We have printing press in Lagos, Aba and Abuja, from where we print simultaneously on daily basis. Our paper is found in every part of the country.”
He commended the CMC for engaging youths and keeping them gainfully busy, declaring: “This will make the youths focused in meaningful things. This is good for the country because a productive youth population is good for the country.
