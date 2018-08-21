– The Sun News
21st August 2018 - Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria
21st August 2018 - Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists
21st August 2018 - 2019: Presidency celebrates Buhari’s 800-metre trek in Daura
21st August 2018 - Abdulsalami advises political leaders against bitterness
21st August 2018 -  I’ll compete all outstanding projects, Fayose assures Ekiti people
21st August 2018 - South West NURTW boss  dies in Abuja hospital Tuesday
21st August 2018 - Yobe records peaceful Sallah celebration
21st August 2018 - Eid-el Kabir: Ikorodu monarch, Imam seek peaceful co-existence
21st August 2018 - 2019: Be vigilant, don’t return Nigeria to Egypt – Lai Mohammed
21st August 2018 - Pilgrims commend NAHCON, advise on engaging guides to ease communication
Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria

— 21st August 2018

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country.

Abubakar, in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued yesterday in Sokoto, urged politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria.

A report quoted him as saying: “Nigeria is above all of us; peace and unity of the country should always remain our priority, all our political parties should always consider Nigeria first.”

The monarch appealed to politicians to allow peace to reign as the 2019 general elections approach. He also advised the youths not to allow politicians to use them for selfish purposes.

The sultan called on all eligible Nigerians to ensure they have the permanent voters card (PVC) to enable them vote for candidates of their choice.

He also urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies by giving them useful information, pointing out that security is collective responsibility of all.

While wishing all Nigerians happy Sallah celebration, the Sultan appealed to them to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and all other leaders in the country.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st August 2018 at 10:06 pm
    The criminal tout nickname sultan should better be saying his last prayers in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, prayers God will not hear.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 21st August 2018 at 11:02 pm
    Nothing on earth will keep Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes,complicit and collaborators of the enemy in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

