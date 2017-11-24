The Sun News
Home / National / Sultan urges curb to patients’ access to Cough Syrup

Sultan urges curb to patients’ access to Cough Syrup

— 24th November 2017

…As Geidam wins SOGON’s healthcare award

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Friday, urged medical professionals to take proactive measure in checking drug abuse in the country, especially among women.

Sultan made this known when Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State, was bestowed with Honorary Membership Status of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) for his outstanding performance in health sector in the state.

The event was its 51st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference held in Sokoto.

Sultan noted that such measure is achiveable through the promotion of legislation that could restrict patients’ easy access to cough syrup and other drug substance.

According to him, as healthcare givers, there is need for medical professionals to do. I am challenging members of SOGON and other medical professionals to use their good offices as healthcare givers to checkmate the menace of drug abuse by our women.

“I think there is need for restriction in the procurement of these cough syrups by stopping people from going to chemist to buy them,” the monarch said.

He also said a meeting of traditional leaders in the North would be convened soon to deliberate on ways to tackle the ugly trend.

The Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Geidam, who was honoured with honorary membership status of SOGON, commended the society for the gesture.

“I am happy that SOGON appreciated what we in Yobe have been doing as part of our commitment towards improving health of women and children and revitalising the health sector in our State.

“I am also glad to note that this is what informed the decision of the Council of SOGON to confer on me the status of its Honorary Member of Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria,” he said.

In his address, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State urged the Society to partner with the state government, with a view to delivering qualitative healthcare to the people.

Speaking earlier, the National President of the SOGON, Professor Joseph Ifeanyi, stated that the society bestowed honorary membership on Ibrahim Geidam, in recognition of the giant strides recorded in the state in strengthening healthcare and tackling maternal and child mortality.

Post Views: 9
