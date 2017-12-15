Sultan to train 200 children of Boko Haram victims

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday disclosed his plans to train no fewer than two hundred children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

Sultan disclosed this in Sokoto at the opening of the 28th National

Conference of the Muslim Sisters Organisation of Nigeria, with the theme:

“Muslim Women and Emerging Challenges.”

He lamented that there are more than 50,000 of these orphans in various

Internally Displaced Camps in the North East.

His words: “So we are making arrangements to bring at least 200 of them to

Sokoto and a house had already been prepared for them here.

”The aim of the gesture is to train them to any level of education they so

desire, hence, have a bright future, as well a sense of belonging.”

Sultan further challenged the organization to brainstorm on plausible ways

to curb the high cost of marriages, high rate of divorce in the north, as

well stemming the tide of drugs abuse.

The Royal Father underscored the importance of girl child education, women

empowerment and reducing the vulnerabilities of women and children.

On his part, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko representing Sokoto North

Senatorial District said he had since established a Centre for Women

Education and Empowerment in Wamakko town, while fourty one married women

had since graduated

The Senator whobwas represented by Professor Mukhtar Bunza of the History

Department, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Senator Wamakko said that,

the centre was set up to train married women in various vocations.

Also speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto promised to

construct the Secretariat of the Organization on a plot donated to it by the administration of Sen. Wamakko.

The National Amirah (President), Hajiya Amina Musa Sakaba stated that the

theme of the conference was chosen to raise issues affecting the

contemporary Muslim woman.

The Chairman of the Occasion, Prof. Bello Bada, Rector, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, Prof. Aminu Alhaji Ibrahim and the Guest Speaker, Alhaji Sani Hanga, all commended the organization for being diligent in its Da’awah activities, as well as focussing on women education and empowerment.