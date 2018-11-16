Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday, warned against divisions among Islamic organisations and noted unity among Muslims in the country has paid off over the years.

He said since his ascension, he has taken it upon himself to preach unity and peace, not only among the Muslims, but other religion faithful.

The Sultan, who also doubles as the President-General of the Nigerian National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), spoke at the official inauguration of a national mosque belonging to the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The foundation of the mosque was laid 34 years ago, but the completion dragged on due to paucity of funds.

Among prominent personalities who graced the occasion were the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, the Registrar of Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, President of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola and the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu.

According to the Sultan, “As Muslims, we should belong to all the Muslim organisations.

“There should not be any division or any discrepancies because we are Muslims first before any other thing.

“And that’s what we have been preaching in the last 12 years. Alhammdullilahi, we have come a long way and we have seen the result of our being together as brothers and sisters in Islam.

“I want to thank all of you who contributed in these 34 years. This mosque would not have been completed before now because this is the time Almighty Allah said it’s going to be completed.”

He, however, commended the resilience and commitment of the leadership of the society to have completed the project.

In his remark at the event, Governor Ibikunle Amosun saluted the tenacity of leadership of Nawair-Ud-Deen for the completion of the mosque and made a personal donation of N10 million to the group.

Also speaking, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, urged members of the society to bequeath for their children, teachings of Islamic knowledge and values with a view to sustaining the religion.

He noted that only children with sound Islamic knowledge, moral and values would maintain such a sprawling mosque.

On his part, the President of the society, Alhaji Rasak Oladejo attributed the successful completion of the mosque to the “immense contribution of friends and members of the society.”