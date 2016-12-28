The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Sultan rejects bill proposing equality for men, women

Sultan rejects bill proposing equality for men, women

— 28th December 2016

•Says it’s un-Islamic

By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has rejected an equality bill being considered by the Senate.

The bill seeks equality for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family wealth or property.

It also proposes that a widow is entitled to the custody of her children unless it is contrary to the interests and welfare of the children.

The bill also seeks that a widow shall have the right to remarry any man of her choice and have the right to a fair share in the inheritance of her late husband’s property and the right to live in her matrimonial house.

The Sultan, has, however said the bill is anti-Islamic and unacceptable to Muslims.

Tthe Sultan said this in Gusau at the closing of the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation competition, yesterday.

Abubakar said at the occasion that the bill is against Islam and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims.

“Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do.

“Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country. Therefore, we should be allowed to perform our religion effectively,” he said.

He urged the Senate not to consider the bill because of its religious implications.

