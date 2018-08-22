Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country.

Abubakar, in his Eid el-Kabir message issued yesterday in Sokoto, urged politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria.

A report be the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quoted him as saying: “Nigeria is above all of us; peace and unity of the country should always remain our priority, all our political parties should always consider Nigeria first.”

The monarch appealed to politicians to allow peace to reign as the 2019 general elections approach. He also advised the youths not to allow politicians to use them for selfish purposes.

The sultan called on all eligible Nigerians to ensure they have the permanent voters card (PVC) to enable them vote for candidates of their choice.

He also urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies by giving them useful information, pointing out that security is collective responsibility of all.

While wishing all Nigerians happy Sallah celebration, the Sultan appealed to them to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and all other leaders in the country.