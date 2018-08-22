– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Ortom calls for greater patriotism
22nd August 2018 - FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau
22nd August 2018 - 2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election
22nd August 2018 - Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov
22nd August 2018 - Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra
22nd August 2018 - Biafra: BZF raises the alarm over leader’s safety
22nd August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ugwuanyi at mosque, urges special prayers for Buhari, VP, others
22nd August 2018 - South East Governors’ Forum Secretariat: One year after
22nd August 2018 - African/Chinese leaders’ parley at FOCAC 2018
22nd August 2018 - Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists
Home / Politics / Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria
SULTAN OF SOKOTO

Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria

— 22nd August 2018

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country.

Abubakar, in his Eid el-Kabir message issued yesterday in Sokoto, urged politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria.

A report be the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quoted him as saying: “Nigeria is above all of us; peace and unity of the country should always remain our priority, all our political parties should always consider Nigeria first.”

READ ALSO: Segun Runsewe: Putting Nigeria first

The monarch appealed to politicians to allow peace to reign as the 2019 general elections approach. He also advised the youths not to allow politicians to use them for selfish purposes.

The sultan called on all eligible Nigerians to ensure they have the permanent voters card (PVC) to enable them vote for candidates of their choice.

He also urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies by giving them useful information, pointing out that security is collective responsibility of all.

While wishing all Nigerians happy Sallah celebration, the Sultan appealed to them to sustain their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors and all other leaders in the country.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 22nd August 2018 at 5:58 am
    Reply

    The days of the criminal tout nickname sultan are over in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The days of Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates are over in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates has come under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The criminal tout nickname sultan should better be saying his last prayers, prayers God will not hear.God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BENUE GOVERNOR ORTOM

Ortom calls for greater patriotism

— 22nd August 2018

He called on Benue men and women to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as well as economic and political stability. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Muslims all over the world mark the Eid el-Kabir celebration, Governor Samuel Ortom has admonished Muslims to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity…

  • SIMON LALONG - FARMING INPUTS

    FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau

    — 22nd August 2018

    “About 6, 670 rice farmers in Plateau State have received… rice farming inputs from the ongoing CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme…” Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has empowered about 6,670  Rice farmers in Plateau State with seedlings, fertilisers, herbicides and other agricultural inputs for maximum production of rice in the country. Governor Simon Lalong made…

  • PRAYERS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTION

    2019: Chairman, Northern CAN seeks prayers for peaceful election

    — 22nd August 2018

    Chairman of Christian Association (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has urged the Muslim community and Nigerians to pray for peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2019. He urged Nigerians, irrespective of religion and ethnicity, to show love for one another and be their brothers’ keepers as Muslims celebrate this year’s  Eid el-Kabir. READ…

  • MIYETTI ALLAH DISOWNS

    Miyetti Allah disowns Tsav, warns Benue gov

    — 22nd August 2018

    “Abubakar Tsav is not a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and he is not an agent. Please Sir, face your problem of payment of your workers.” Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied claims that social critic and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav,…

  • ROAD ACCIDENTS

    Accidents claim 5, injure 9 in Anambra

    — 22nd August 2018

    There were multiple accidents along Nibo road by Government Lodge, Awka involving a Mercedes tipper which collided with 3 tricycles and a Toyota Camry car. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Not more five persons were yesterday confirmed dead in different road crashes in Anambra State. The accident, which occurred along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, involved a Toyota pick…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share