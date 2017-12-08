Sultan of Sokoto: Sarkin Muslumi or Sarkin Fulani?

A PSEUDO-ethno-religious hegemony that exercises traditional rulership suzerainty over most of northern Nigeria, the Sokoto caliphate is perhaps the last surviving pre-colonial Islamist reformist states of 19th century Western Sudan. The Tukulor Empire, which emerged from the upper Niger River highlands of Futa Toro, in a series of conquests, beginning in 1856 by jihadi forces under the command of Al Hajj Umar Tall that incorporated the ancient city states of Masina, Timbuktu, Bambara, Segu and Hamdalahi, had long given way to French colonial balkanisation into three separate states, Guinea, Senegal and Mali. Unlike the Tukulor Empire, the Sokoto caliphate, whose foundation was firmly laid in 1804 at the start of the Uthman Dan-led jihad, would survive British colonialism, independence with democracy, military rule for the most part of post-Independence Nigeria into the current constitutional democratic order.
Sokoto caliphate survived the colonial rule primarily because of the British policy of association as against the French colonial policy of assimilation. British colonial authorities, while introducing modern education and innovation in public administration, did very little to alter the tradition, culture and norms of the native peoples of Nigeria, apart from the abolition of slave trade and human sacrifice of all kinds. In the southern half of Nigeria, traditional religious practices thrived alongside Christianity. In the case of the predominantly Muslim north, Christian missionaries were kept away from most parts by the British colonial authorities, who found the existing traditional rulership legacy of the 1804 jihad adequate enough and requiring only marginal innovations to bring it up to modernity. In place of missionary schools, government schools were established by the British colonial authorities to educate the Muslim north without adulterating their core religious beliefs and traditional way of life. The policy of association was taken as far as matters of law and order. The governing jurisprudential authority for the British colony of Nigeria incorporated aspects of customary laws, Islamic law (Sharia) and English law to fill emerging gaps in the legal inadequacies of the native peoples.
If the Sokoto caliphate survived primarily because of the British policy of association, its continued relevance in the scheme of things in Nigeria can be attributed to the real and symbolic spiritual authority it exercises over the Muslim population of a country like Nigeria that has fast degenerated from a country of very religious people to an arena of fierce competition for supremacy between leading Abrahamic religious groupings. The 1804 Muslim Fulani uprisings, which began from the Hausa Muslim state of Gobir and spread across other Muslim Hausa city states of Kano, Rano, Katsina, Zaria, Daura as far east as Borno, the oldest Muslim state in Nigeria, succeeded in supplanting Habe rulers with Fulani rulers. The 1804 Fulani uprisings had at their core, socio-economic and political motivations, wrapped up with the garb of a struggle (jihad) for Islamic revivalism. As history is usually narrated by the victor and not the vanquished, the 1804 Fulani uprisings have been presented as a Holy war (jihad) and the Fulani empire it established has been represented as a caliphate, to reflect religious and spiritual authority.
The spiritual and religious eminence of the Sokoto caliphate has seen its legitimacy entrenched over the years among the Muslim community in Nigeria across the ethno-geographic divides in the practice of prophetic tradition and exhortation of a united Muslim ummah. Through its headship of two of Nigeria’s most important Muslim bodies, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Jamatul Nasril Islam, the head of the Sokoto caliphate, the Sultan, exercises considerable influence over the collective religious affairs of Nigerian Muslims. The caliphate, working in concert with other Muslim leaders from all sections of Nigeria, has continuously pressed for as much implementation of Sharia law as possible and in the process getting considerable concessions for the incorporation of limited aspects of Islamic law into Nigeria’s secular Constitution that guarantees absolute freedom of religious practice for Nigerian Muslims. The Sultan of Sokoto is the chief promoter of Islamic values and opposes anything that is considered un-Islamic. The Sultan of Sokoto is also the chief advocate of Islamic rule in Nigeria, an aspiration that is shared by a majority of Nigerian Muslims. The pan-Muslim nature of the Sokoto caliphate has over the years greatly obscured the ethno-geographic colouration of the early legacy the Fulani empire of the Uthman Dan Fodio 1804 jihad. For these reasons, the temporal authority of the Sultan of Sokoto is acknowledged by majority of Nigerian Muslims and he is designated as the Amirul Mumineen (commander of the faithful) or Sarkin Muslumi.
However, recent engagements and pronouncements of the current Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Sa’ad Abubakar III, appear to be pulling the Sokoto caliphate away from its pan-Muslim identification to its original pan-Fulani status. Sultan Abubakar III betrayed his ethno-centric emotion while reacting to the recent attacks on Fulani herdsmen’s communities by Bachama militiamen operating in the Numan area of Adamawa State. The occasion to demonstrate this pan-Fulani solidarity could not be better than the launch of the Fulani news medium, Pulaaku FM, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital. The Sultan’s message that was delivered by his representative, the Emir of Kano, goes thus: “May I use this opportunity to sympathise with people of Adamawa State, on the recent incident in Numan; and to appeal to security services to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said. “We have not forgotten what happened to Fulanis in Mambilla, Taraba State, and we are still waiting for action from the security services’.’
The Sultan went further to issue a stern warning and hinted at a possible reprisal by his Fulani kinsmen: “It is important to remember that at many points in our history, we make mistakes of confusing patience for weakness. I hope we would not make that mistake this time; what happened in Numan would not go unpunished.”
True to the Sultan’s words, the Numan killings of Fulani herdsmen have not gone unpunished. Few days after these strong words were issued by the Sultan, Fulani militiamen attacked and sacked farming communities of Dong and Lawura villages of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, leaving several, including a village head, dead.
Attacks and reprisals are condemnable under all circumstances. Sultan Abubakar III failed in his duty is the leader of Muslims, adherents of the peaceful religion of Islam, to speak for all of humanity in the carnage that has largely defined farmers’/herdsmen’s relationship. While condemning the attack on the Fulani community, the Sultan should have used the occasion to call for restraint, forgiveness and peace between the farmers’/herdsmen’s communities. Unfortunately, as the expected reprisals happened, the word was of condemnation from the seat of the caliphate. In this case, the Sultan was not even speaking for all Muslims because some of the victims of these reprisal attacks are non-Fulani Muslims and are not members of the Bachama militia that attacked the Fulani community earlier.
The Sultan appears to be protecting the interest of his own ethnic Fulani above the interests of Muslims and humanity at large.
For failing to condemn the rampaging activities of killer herdsmen, who have pillaged cultivated farmlands across central and southern Nigeria, including those cultivated by non-Fulani Muslim farmers, portrays the Sokoto caliphate as no more than a Fulani empire with the Sultan as the Sarkin Fulani. The Sultan failed to speak up for the Muslim farmers of Agatu in Benue state and Nimbo community in Enugu state, who lost their lives alongside their properties and crops to killer Fulani herdsmen, some of whom are not even Muslims. Similarly, the murderous activities of killer herdsmen on the plateau didn’t attract the sympathy of the sultan. It appears only Fulani lives matter whether Muslim or non-Muslim. A Sarkin Muslumi is supposed to be an embodiment of Islamic tenets of mercy, grace, love, tolerance, forgiveness and should abhor the spilling of human blood under whatever guise. The current pan-Fulani posture of the Sokoto caliphate, which is buoyed by the prevailing atmosphere of far right politics of ethnic superiority, with the rise to power of President Muhammadu Buhari [an ethnic Fulani]will only serve the purposes of eroding its relevance among Nigeria’s multi ethnic Muslim community. This may just be the beginning of the end of the over two centuries old Fulani hegemony as the Sultan becomes more of Sarkin Fulani than Sarkin Muslumi.
Long before Imam Uthman Dan Fodio rode with his Jajanwee Jihadists, from the Futa Jallon Highlands of Mali
in 1814 not 1804, to conquer and establish the current Sultanate of Sokoto,there was already a Sultanate of Adamawa,founded by Imam Adama.
The Sultanate of Adamawa ( the old Sarduana Province), which encompassed our present day, Adamawa,
Borno and Kogi States including a greater part of North Western Cameroon.
Imam Adama was a Sophist and he established his Sultanate through peaceful means of missionary,
herbal medical cures, with prayers cum amulets and trading,not through Jihad.
Sophism was a brand of Islam practiced in Adamawa Sultanate before Usman Dan Fodio came and over-ran
the entire North with his barbaric,bellicose and murderous Fulani Jihadist Killer Squads.
Captured Bauchis ( Slaves, an Hausa designation for captured indigenous Northerners ),children men and
women were led across the Sahara to the Slave Markets in the Maghreb.
Slave trading of Northern native Nigerians by the Fulanis of the Caliphate of Sokoto continued until the 1940s,
when our Bristish Colonial Masters put an end to it.One of the known and most prominent Slave Trading Families of the North is the Dantata Family Clan,who are also known for illicit minting and prolifration of false Nigerian currencies.
The continued anachronistic existence of the neo-Colonialist Caliphate/Sultanate of Sokoto,which in reality is
a parallel Islamic Republic within our supposed Secular Republic,is threat to our corporate existence as a
united country.
Like in South Africa,where the Bristish Colonialists handed over power to the Africaans (Boars) as their
Proxies, at our Independence , the Arch-Imperialist Brits,simply bequeathed our Fatherland,to the Neo-Colonialist Fulani Caliphate of Sokoto as their Proxy.The white man didn’t really want us Nigerians to succeed
as an Independent country.
Shortly after our Independence the late Sarduana of Sokoto,Sir Alhaji Ahmadu Bello declared his intention to
use political means to make Nigeria an Usman Dan Fodio Estate.The rest of the story is well known to all of us.
Through their creeping Islamization of our Fatherland,the Fulani cattle driver aleins of the Caliphate of Sokoto
unilaterally declared our country,an OIC Member State,imposed Sharia-jurisprudence upon us all.
As a matter of fact Nigeria today is by de facto, an Usman Dan Fodio Estate.The Abokis are in absolute
control of every Institution in the polity.They also own the oil wells in out Southern backyards,fishing ponds, waters and also they control our gas and oil industries.
The current Caliph/Sultan of Sokoto,Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar,who vowed to continue with where his predecessors left off, has employed the MACBAN and Mogdal Fulbe Development Association in using the
Fulani Herdsmen and Militias,who are rampaging all over the country to occupy and take over our ancestral
farmlands as grazing reserves for their cattle.
In due time all those Sheikhs appointed by the Sultan in every State in the South,will have their own Local Government Areas created for them like in the North; in the lands of the Anagutas,Beroms,Eggons,Idomas,
Igalas,Junkungs,Nupes,Tivs et al.
The Islamization of our Fatherland by the Fulani alien sojourners of the Caliphate of Sokoto is not only real but
already a done deal.The Abokis seem to be engaged in their mopping up excercise in the bid to take over our Fatherland through a dubious politcal means.
No to the status quo ante bellum!
Down with Hausa/Fulani Isdlmic Hegemony!!
All Hail Biafra,the Land of the rising Sun!!!