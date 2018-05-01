Sultan declares May 27 1st Ramadan

NAN

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, May 27, as 1st Ramadan, 1438 AH, signifying the commencement of the annual long-month fast by Muslims.

Abubakar announced the sighting of the new moon, in Sokoto, on Friday, in a broadcast.

Abubakar said that the new moon was sighted in various states of the country including Kebbi, Lagos, Adamawa, Bauchi, Delta, Cross River and Benue.

The Sultan stated that the reports of the sighting of the new moon were received from Muslim leaders and organizations across the nation.

Abubakar further said that the reports were duly verified and authenticated by the National Moon Sighting Committee.

He said that the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan also signified the end of Sha’aban, 1438AH.

The Sultan, therefore, called on the Muslim ummah to commence fasting accordingly.

Abubakar implored the Muslim Ummah to devote themselves fully to worship throughout the Holy month.

” We should also pray fervently for the blessings of Allah for President Muhammadu Buhari and others in leadership positions in Nigeria.

”This is to enable them to succeed in steering the affairs of our dear country, as well as sustenance of peace and stability in Nigeria and the world,”

He further called on Nigerians to continue to live peacefully with one another, irrespective of religious and tribal differences.