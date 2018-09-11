Sultan confirms son’s auto crash in Sokoto

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has confirmed an auto crash that involved his son known as Amir Sa’ad, on Sunday.

Reports indicated that the accident happened when Amir was in company of his cousins, Khalifa Muhammad Maccido Yusuf and Zainab Bara’u Isah and critically injured but were evacuated to Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, for treatment.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists, on Tuesday, and signed by Umar Faruk Ladan, Secretary sultanate council Sokoto.

READ ALSO: Wife of Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM, Nawaz Sharif, dies in London

He said all the victims involved are all responding to treatment.

According to the statement, “the Sultanate council is pleased to announce that Amir Sa’ad Abubakar who is hospitalised on account of injuries he sustained along with his two cousins in an automobile accident in Sokoto, on Sunday, September 9, 2018, is rapidly responding to treatment”.

The Emir, however, appreciated family members, friends and well-wishers who had been unsettled since the news of the accident was sensationally broken by a section of social media.

He also reassured that all those involved in the crash are in good hands in the hospital and are all responding positively to treatment.