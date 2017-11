From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Twin blasts by two suspected Boko Haram bombers, on Saturday, killed an infant and one other resident in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The explosions occurred at a community behind a military barrack in Maiduguri at about 6:52am.

A Civilian JTF member told The Sun three bombers infiltrated the community but two detonated their explosives, killing the two including the infant and injuring four others. The mother of the infant was among the injured, the source said.

Police confirmed the incident, promising to give details later.