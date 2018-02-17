The Sun News
17th February 2018 - Suicide bombers kill 18, injure 22 in Borno
17th February 2018 - Lalong pardons 2,000 teachers sacked by Jang, retires 747 others
17th February 2018 - 2019: 2,800 APC members defect to PDP in Nsukka
17th February 2018 - Balarabe Musa’s bombshell: Give 2019 presidency to Igbo
17th February 2018 - Ajose Oluwatoyin 08022870682
17th February 2018 - APC govs pressure Buhari to declare for 2019
17th February 2018 - Dickson has transformed Bayelsa – Obasanjo
17th February 2018 - Okorocha rejects calls to remove Zuma statue
17th February 2018 - Corruption: PDP tackles Amaechi
17th February 2018 - Yari accuses security agencies of complicity in Zamfara massacre
Timothy Olanrewaju

Multiple bomb explosions at a local market near Maiduguri, Borno State capital have killed no fewer than 18 people while 22 others were injured.

Three suicide bombers; two female and a male, sneaked into a fish market (Kasuwan Kifi) at Sabon Gari, remote community in Konduga Local Government at the outskirts of Maiduguri on Friday night, the police said.

Commissioner of Police, Borno State, Mr Damian Chukwu said the bombers infiltrated the market after his men had cleared the area of congestion earlier in the day to avoid security breach.

“There were many people there frying bean cake (kose/akara), yams and other consumables. There are also young men playing snookers there. The bombers detonated explosives at about 8pm yesterday (Friday night), killing themselves and 18 others. Twenty others were also injured,” Chukwu disclosed.

The CP said the police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) was “quickly dispersed” to the secen to clear the environment of possible unexploded bombs. He also said those injured have been evacuated and rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

The bomb attack came barely two days after the military warned residents to be “extra-vigilant.” Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Rogers Nocholas at a press conference last Wednesday said some of the insurgents who may have fled military bombardment at Sambisa, Boko Haram stronghold and around the Lake Chad Basin area could sneak into the city or town to perpetrate suicide attacks.

