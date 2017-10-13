The Sun News
Latest
13th October 2017 - Sudden disasters leaving 14 million homeless yearly, UN warns
13th October 2017 - Nigeria economy: Buhari gave us mandate to target north -W/Bank
13th October 2017 - Nigeria pledges firm commitment to eradicate poverty
13th October 2017 - Chad withdraws troops from fight against Boko Haram in Niger
13th October 2017 - I spent two hours,10 minutes talking to Nnamdi Kanu at Kuje Prisons -Kalu
13th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Army free healthcare: Residents don’t trust military –Chidoka
13th October 2017 - The damning report on Aso Rock Clinic (2)
13th October 2017 - Power play in NNPC
13th October 2017 - Improving security in Onitsha
13th October 2017 - That ill-advised search for oil in the north
Home / World News / Sudden disasters leaving 14 million homeless yearly, UN warns

Sudden disasters leaving 14 million homeless yearly, UN warns

— 13th October 2017

The UN warned that 14 million people worldwide are becoming homeless every year as a result of Sudden-Onset Disasters (SOD), and the number will continue to rise unless significant progress in disaster risk management is made.

According to a study launched by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), SOD occur with little or no warning, and often cause excessive damage far surpassing the national response capacities.

The UN agency said based on the latest data covering 204 countries and territories, SOD such as floods and cyclones are displacing an average 13.9 million people each year.

The agency in a study released on the occasion of International Day for Disaster Reduction, observed on Oct. 13, said flooding, on the rise in a warming planet, is the worst culprit while eight of the 10 worst-affected countries are in south and southeast Asia.

The top three on the list are India with 2.3 million homeless, China with 1.3 million, and Bangladesh with 1.2 million.

“The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction adopted by UN member states two years ago has a key target for a substantial reduction in the numbers of people affected by disasters by 2030,” said Robert Glasser, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for disaster risk reduction.

“These findings should spur efforts to improve land zoning and the quality of buildings, especially in seismic zones and on land exposed to storms and floods,” he added.

The Sendai framework is a 15-year, voluntary, non-binding agreement which recognizes that while the state has the key responsibility to reduce disaster risk, the private sector and other stakeholders should also be involved to share the responsibility.

According to Alexandra Bilak, director of IDMC, said the world today is seeing an all-time high of internally displaced, refugees and migrants.

She said that makes the prediction of disaster risks and impacts an urgent global priority.

Bilak also urged for safe, secure and affordable housing for those who are displaced by disasters.

She said it should be part of disaster risk management planning, both at the national and local level.

It’s the first time that probabilistic risk models for disasters have been applied to forecast the potential average numbers of people becoming homeless over long periods of time.

Previously the technique was used to estimate future economic losses from a range of natural hazards.

The study comes with guidelines for urban planners and settlement programs in areas vulnerable to disaster.

(Source: Xinhua/NAN)

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria economy: Buhari gave us mandate to target north -W/Bank

— 13th October 2017

  The World Bank President, Jim Yong Kim revealed Thursday in an interview with Punch Newspaper reporter that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the bank definite instruction to focus on the north of Nigeria in his economic policy, As a result, Jim  said that the bank had concentrated on the northern region of Nigeria in line…

  • Nigeria pledges firm commitment to eradicate poverty

    — 13th October 2017

      Nigeria has pledged its commitment to eradicate poverty through various policies of the Federal Government to transform the nation’s economy , particularly agriculture. Mr Arnold Jackson, Assistant Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), stated this while delivering Nigeria’s statement on ‘Eradication of Poverty’ during the general debate at the 72nd Session of the UN…

  • Chad withdraws troops from fight against Boko Haram in Niger

    — 13th October 2017

    Chad has withdrawn hundreds of troops from neighbouring Niger, where they were helping local forces fight Boko Haram Islamist militants, humanitarian sources and officials said. The pull-out over the past two weeks could weaken a region-wide struggle against the militants who have killed tens of thousands of people, forced many more to flee and triggered…

  • I spent two hours,10 minutes talking to Nnamdi Kanu at Kuje Prisons -Kalu

    — 13th October 2017

    Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu in an interview monitored on AIT yesterday, bared his mind on his conversation with the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, when he visited him in Kuje prison, the chances of APC in the forthcoming Anambra elections as well as…

  • Anambra guber : Army free healthcare: Residents don’t trust military –Chidoka

    — 13th October 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo The governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Osita Chidoka, has said that the recent uproar in the state over the free vaccines offered by the military to school children was an indication that residents distrust the army. Viola Okolie, the media director of Osita Chidoka Campaign Organization in a statement,…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share