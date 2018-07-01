Sudan, South Sudan agree on ceasefire

NAN

The Republic of Sudan and its neighbour, South Sudan, have agreed on a permanent ceasefire to ensure sustainable peace in both countries.

The Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Ibrahim Bushra, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the agreement was the outcome of a meeting between leaders of the both country on ways to resolve their conflict.

According to the envoy, President Salva Kir of South Sudan and Ahmed El-Bashir of the Republic of Sudan jointly signed the agreement.

He said that the agreement contained clauses as “a permanent ceasefire is hereby declared throughout the Republic of Sudan and shall enter into force within 72 hours of signing of the declaration of agreement.

‘‘The permanent ceasefire shall be based on cessation of hostilities agreement signed on Dec. 21, 2017 and within 72 hours of signing the declaration of agreement.

‘‘The parties shall agree on ceasefire agreement including disengagement, separation of forces in close proximity, withdrawal of allied-troops, opening of humanitarian corridors and release of prisoners of war and political detainees.

‘‘All relevant provisions of the Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan shall apply; unless it is agreed otherwise, the parties shall agree on self-monitoring mechanism.

‘‘Furthermore, Inter-Governmental Authority for Development and African Union member-states are kindly invited to deploy the necessary forces to supervise the agreed permanent ceasefire.’’

Bushra said that an agreement on the “revised bridging” proposal would be concluded before closure of the Khartoum round of talks.

He also disclosed that after the conclusion of the agreement, a pre-transitional period of 120 days would commence and would be followed by transitional period of 36 months.

‘‘Sharing power during the transitional period shall be in accordance with the formula that shall be agreed in the revised bridging proposal,’’ he added.