Strong indications have emerged from the Super Eagles’ camp in Asaba, Dleta State that Watford of England striker, Isaac Success will lead Nigeria’s attacker against South Africa on Saturday.

With Eagles’ arrow head and recent top scorer, Odion Jude Ighalo ruled out of the away fixture due to injury, the race is on for who will take his place, but Success is top bet in terms of statistics and form.

Isaac Success all-round abilities, physicality and experience appear to give him an edge ahead of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho and Henry Onyekuru for the top striker’s spot.

Fresh feelers from the Eagles’ camp indicate that Iheanacho, Osimhen, Chukwueze and Onyekuru will have to step up their efforts and good form in training if they will successfully edge Success from getting the nod as Nigeria’s top striker on Saturday.

Furthermore, heading into the game at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, Success has been rated in terms of statistics as the best Nigerian player in Europe’s top five leagues for the month of October 2018.