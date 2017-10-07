The Sun News
Latest
7th October 2017 - Subtle ways parents destroy their children’s self-esteem
7th October 2017 - BEING A MOM: Early signs of pregnancy women shouldn’t ignore
7th October 2017 - ‘Why cheat others when I have only a bed to sleep on’
7th October 2017 - Reasons you should discuss sex before marriage
7th October 2017 - New approach to loot recovery
7th October 2017 - Ode to Odumosu
7th October 2017 - OLÓJÓ
7th October 2017 - ‘I found bits of Calabar in Thailand’
7th October 2017 - Elegushi: There was a beach…
7th October 2017 - Warning signs of a troubled marriage
Home / Features / Subtle ways parents destroy their children’s self-esteem

Subtle ways parents destroy their children’s self-esteem

— 7th October 2017

Parents want to believe that that they are doing a particular deed or applying a specific disciplinary method for their child’s own good. They use discipline and corrective measures in ways that irreparably damage or negatively impact a child’s self-esteem.

Many parents believe that they are only guiding and helping their child when, in fact, they are causing harm instead. Comparing children to their siblings or other children makes them begin to doubt themselves.

Parents often believe that if they extol the positive characteristics of siblings and other children to their so-called errant child, their own child will improve. Oftentimes, children who are constantly compared to others have a diminished sense of individuality and ultimately come to believe that they are worthless.

Also, many parents are threatened if their children’s abilities and characteristics are different from their own. These are firm believers that their offspring should be carbon copies of themselves with similar characteristics, interests, and goals. They feel that if their children are just like them, everything will be harmonious and stress-free.

Parents who criticize their different children’s innate abilities and characteristics are often invalidating their children’s innermost psychological core. These children often feel insignificant and totally unappreciated.

Making mistakes is an integral part of a child’s learning and growth process. However, there are parents who equate mistakes with grave mortal sins. They often have insanely unrealistic expectations that their offspring must be as perfect. God forbid that they should make mistakes. They want their kids to be perfect because perfection equals success.

Continuous harping on mistakes to a child is tantamount to abuse. This child begins to lose what sense of initiative and risk-taking that he or she has and thus becomes extremely anxious and risk-aversive, often not electing to attempt anything lest he or she errs. They will always choose the path of the least resistance all through life.

A child’s school grade is not always an accurate reflection of his or her innate intellectual capacity. To pigeonhole anyone’s intellectual ability based entirely upon his or her grade point average often creates a self-fulfilling prophecy. If the child believes that he or she is stupid because he or she is a C student, they might become a low achiever throughout life, no matter what his or her human potential is.

There are parents who do not believe in praising their children because they believe that it spoils kids and makes them conceited. These parents maintain that they should never have to praise their kids for things such as having good behaviour, doing chores without being asked and earning good grades.

Children need praise in order to assess the positivity of their performance and to continue with such behaviour. If they do not receive praise, oftentimes they will not achieve what they might have.

To some parents, their word is law. They do not view their kids as thinking and  independent individuals in their own right, but as pieces of property that they can programme at will. They want them to obey and nothing else. They want kids who they can easily control and are highly threatened by those who exhibit a more independent nature.

Anyone raised by authoritarians like this becomes timid and submissive. They also become passive, believing that they do not count. They feel powerless and that others are more powerful than they are.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Monkey pox: Bayelsa steps up preventive measures

— 7th October 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Government has set up a 12-man rapid response team to step up preventive measures to contain the spread of the strange disease, which hit the state during the week. The 12-man committee comprising top medical professionals, the core team, also has sub- committee members made of health officials mandated…

  • It’s no big deal if actresses sleep their ways to the top

    — 7th October 2017

    –Nollywood twins, Tracy & Treasure Daniels By Christian Agadibe Nollywood twins, Tracy and Treasure Daniels have been counting their blessings since they joined the Nigerian movie industry. Right now, the duo has added another feather to their caps with the production of a new movie entitled, Unknown Caller. In this chat, the Ebonyi State-born thespians…

  • FG seeks multi-purpose TV sets for Nigerians

    — 7th October 2017

    Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has challenged the manufacturers of Set Top Boxes/Decoders in the country to produce a multi-purpose television set that will help in transforming the TV experience of Nigerians. The Minister spoke in Calabar on Thursday when he commissioned the ultra-modern Digital Set Top Box manufacturing plant, owned by…

  • Elumelu Foundation hosts 1,300 entrepreneurs from 54 countries

    — 7th October 2017

    Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), on Friday announced plan to host 1,300 African entrepreneurs, business leaders and policymakers from 54 countries in Lagos. Mrs Parminder Obe, the TEF’s Chief Executive Officer, who made this known at a briefing in Lagos, said the 3rd Annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum has been slated for October 13. She said the…

  • Farmers in 29 states get N43b CBN loan

    — 7th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, disclosed that the apex bank has so far disbursed about N43 billion to over 200,000 small holder farmers in 29 states, cultivating eight commodities under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) since its launch in November 2015. Speaking in Abuja at the…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share