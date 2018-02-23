Sub-Saharan Africa world’s most corrupt region -Transparency International

Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has ranked the public sectors in sub-Saharan Africa as the most corrupt in the world, with two countries hit by instability, Somalia and South Sudan, topping the list.

Releasing its 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index, the German-based group says that the majority of countries in the world are making “little or no progress in ending corruption”. The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories based on the perceptions of business sector and experts, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.

This year, New Zealand and Denmark rank highest with scores of 89 and 88 respectively. Syria, South Sudan and Somalia rank lowest with scores of 14, 12 and 9 respectively,” Transparency International said.

“The best performing region is Western Europe with an average score of 66. The worst performing regions are sub-Saharan Africa (average score 32) and Eastern Europe and Central Asia (average score 34),” it added.