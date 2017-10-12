The Sun News
Sub-Saharan Africa to grow at a slower rate this year, says World Bank

— 12th October 2017

 

Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be 2.4 percent in 2017, the World Bank said on Wednesday, down from the 2.6 percent projected in April.

It said the downgrade was due to a number of reasons, including Nigeria’s failing to meet expectations but also broader conditions.

“Regional per capita output growth is forecast to be negative for the second consecutive year, while investment growth remains low, and productivity growth is falling,” it said.

Growth across the region, however, was seen rising 3.2 percent in 2018 and 3.5 percent in 2019, forecasts unchanged from earlier this year.

In its latest Africa Pulse report, the Bank said the region would be helped by better commodity prices. Sub-Saharan African economies have been hit by lower commodity prices which slowed growth in the last few years, cutting government revenues.

Albert Zeufack, World Bank chief economist for Africa, said the region’s growth recovery would partly be driven by the continent’s two largest economies — Nigeria and South Africa — exiting recession.

He said the two countries need “deeper reforms” to get back to pre-2014 levels of growth and their political uncertainty needs to be reined in. He said they make up about half of Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP growth.

The World Bank said Nigeria’s economy, the largest in the continent, was expected to expand by 1 percent in 2017.

South Africa’s economy, hit by political worries, was expected to grow just 0.6 percent this year (arabnews)

Latest

  • NANS loses another ex-exco member

    — 12th October 2017

    The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it has lost its former Financial Secretary, Muhammed Yusuf, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, Bestman Okereafor said, on Thursday, in Enugu. Okereafor said that Muhammed Yusuf, popularly known as “Alhaji Kano’’ died on Oct. 10 after a “little illness.’’ He, therefore, urged Nigerians,…

  • 4 suicide bombers die on failed mission in Borno

    — 12th October 2017

    Four suicide bombers were killed in a fail attempt to wreak havoc on Maiduguri residents on Wednesday night, an eyewitness told online medium, Saharareporters. The suspected Boko Haram female bombers stormed Ummarari general area on the outskirts of Maiduguri and detonated their IEDs simultaneously at 8:23p.m. last night. According to an eyewitness account, all the…

  • Boko Haram: Many IDPs ‘too scare’ to return home – Report

    — 12th October 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri More than two third of people displaced by Boko Haram crisis in the northeast are not willing to return to their liberated communities, a new study by an international humanitarian body indicated. Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), in a new report titled ‘Not Ready to Return,’ released in Maiduguri late Wednesday, said…

  • NCGF leader urges Christian to embrace politics

    — 12th October 2017

    From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba National president of Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF), Prof. Charles Adeyinka Adisa, has urged Christians in the country to embrace politics and join political parties of their choice, saying by so doing, they would have fulfilled one of the injunctions of Jesus Christ whilst on earth. According to Prof. Adisa, “The…

