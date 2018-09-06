– The Sun News
Suarez: Pogba’s welcome at Barca

— 6th September 2018

Luis Suarez has become the latest Barcelona player to welcome speculation linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to Camp Nou.

The France international was strongly tipped to make the switch between clubs during the summer transfer window following a rumoured falling out with boss Jose Mourinho.

Pogba refused to play down suggestions that he could be on his way to Barca, but United are understood to have rejected the Spanish champions’ only concrete offer.

A deal could yet be agreed further down the line, however, and Suarez has now joined teammate Gerard Pique in launching a charm offensive.

“Pogba’s an elite player who’s won everything,” he told RAC1. “He has a lot of quality and he’s one of the references at United.

“I think he would like to be competing for more than he is at the moment. He’s not a player that belongs to Barca, but he would always be welcome.”

