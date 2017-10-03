Students showcase prowess at NLN readership campaign finale

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The prestigious International Conference Center (ICC) in Abuja, last week, witnessed impressive turn out of students, teachers, representatives of schools and other stakeholders on the invitation of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) to witness the grand finale of the 2016 readership campaign programme.

The campaign was designed to reawaken the consciousness of Nigerians to the benefit of reading and hidden treasures that are contained in books and other literary works.

Students from 12 primary and secondary schools in Abuja and environs were present at the event to show their academic and intellectual prowess. Debates, quiz, reading competition and several other contest were used by the organisers to test the intellectual capacity of the students, to the admiration of federal government officials, parents, school representatives and other stakeholders who were present at the occasion.

The National Librarian, Prof. Lenrie Olatokunbo’s remarks amplified the call for the revival of the reading culture among Nigerians, with a suggestion for the establishment of mini libraries in estates, offices and among population of at least 200 persons to support their reading and research interests.

He was afraid that future generations might be denied the knowledge of Nigerian history if issues that concern library that houses history books and other educative items, print and electronic, are not given proper attention.

The National Librarian illustratively justified the benefits of reading in the 21st century knowledge driven world, with a reminder that “readers always lead” because of the knowledge which they have acquired via books that had distinguished them among their contemporaries, thus making them global citizens that could meaningfully contribute to socio-economic discussions.

He added that: “Reading is one of the fundamentals of learning. Becoming a skilled and adaptable reader enhance ones chance of success, academically and otherwise. Reading is also for life long learning which will guarantee a better knowledge base on others’ experiences or research findings.”

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Director, Education Support Services in the ministry, Mrs. Justina Ibeh, commended the National Librarian for the successes of the campaign which had as its theme “working together to build a virile reading nation: challenges and strategies.”

He encouraged them to redouble their effort, with fears that unborn generations might skip writing, reading and move straight to digital life.

Adamu promised more support to the National Action Committee on Reading Campaign whose previous activities, he said, have recorded immeasurable success.