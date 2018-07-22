Confusion, anxiety, fear as students write NECO at Lagos police station

When asked about the July 2, Technical Drawing examination, which some students claimed they wrote at a police station, Sanni requested that he should be allowed to find out the true situation from the Lagos office of the examination body.

“What actually happened was that one of the ad-hoc staff that was involved in the examination was the of the cause of the problem. NECO engages ad-hoc staff who are Secondary School teachers, to supervise and conduct the exams. From our preliminary investigation it was the ad-hoc staff that did that. We have started our investigation internally to ensure that this type of thing does not repeat itself.

We don’t condone such misconduct. Since the person involved is an ad-hoc staff we don’t have direct control, but I can assure you that we have mechanisms for checking such misconducts in nearest future,” he said.