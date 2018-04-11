The Sun News
Students make case for more investment in education
Students make case for more investment in education

Students make case for more investment in education

— 11th April 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Irked by the deteriorating state of education in Nigeria, the national body of Nigerian students under the aegis of Joint Campus Committee (JCC) has urged governments at various levels to make investment in education.

The group made this appeal, on Wednesday, at the Ekpo-Ref Auditorium University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, during the inauguration of its newly-elected Executive members, Enugu State chapter.

The group said time had come for Nigeria to invest heavily on education because of her position in Africa as well as to improve the quality of education in the country.

The JCC opined that no amount of investment put in in education sector should be seen as too much or a waste.

“Nigeria should be seen as a leader in investment in education. No amount of money put in such investment should be seen in as waste.”

In his inaugural speech, newly-inaugurated Chairman of JCC in Enugu State,  Comrade Joshua Ezeja, thanked students in the State for electing him as their chairman and promised to do his best to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor.

“I boldly say that today is an historic day for the JCC community, not because I stand before you as its current chairman but for what this day represents. This day marks the day we begin a movement for the revolution of our educational system in this state.”

Comrade Ezeja advised all the Nigerian students to see education as a bedrock of the country, pointing out that the group will do everything within its power to protect the education sector as well as welfare of students.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the former JCC chairman, Comrade Chidi Illogebe, expressed appreciation to students on support appreciation on support given to him and prayed that same support should be given to the new administration

“I am happy for this  smooth transition which is eloquent testimony of harmony in NANS/JCC in Enugu State.

Ilogebe said the secret of the success of his administration was that he carried everybody along and operated open door policy.

“The success of any group or organization depended solely on the collective efforts of each and every member,” he said.

