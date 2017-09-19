The Sun News
Students glad over ASUU strike suspension

Students glad over ASUU strike suspension

— 19th September 2017

Some university  students in Minna on Tuesday  expressed joy over the suspension of the one month old strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

They expressed the joy in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Ms Rita Moses of the Department of Educational Services, Federal University of Technology, Minna, described the suspension of the strike as the best thing in the nation’s  education sector in recent times.’’

Mr Abdulkarim Mohammed of  the same institution also lauded the union’s  decision, noting that students could now resume normal academic activities.

Another student, Mr Ahmed Tanimu of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, however, advised the Federal Government to ensure the implementation of the agreement reached between it and the lecturers.

He said this was necessary to check interruption of academic activities in the universities in future.

“I have just sent a word across to my father to send me transport money to enable me travel to my university to resume my academic activities immediately,” he said.

A student of  Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ms Rakiya Abdullahi, gave kudos to the Federal Government for meeting the demands of the lecturers.

“I am happy by Wednesday I should be in school for registration,’’ she said.

Mr Mohammed Kabir of University of Jos said “ I am very pleased with the Federal Government and ASUU for suspending the strike.

“The suspension will enable us resume full academic activities in a very short time possible,’’ he said.

ASUU suspended its strike to enable government to fulfil its demands.

(Source: NAN)

