Home / National / Student arraigned for allegedly removing his friend’s teeth

Student arraigned for allegedly removing his friend’s teeth

— 30th June 2017

For allegedly punching off a friend’s four teeth at a go, an 18-year-old secondary school student, Emmanuel Edu, was on Friday hauled up before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused, who resides at Festac Town, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of assault and causing grievous harm.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A. Etti, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused one surety in like sum as part of the bail

conditions.

Etti said the surety must be gainfully employed and should also show evidence of a two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecution had alleged that the accused had given Innocent Obinna several blows in the mouth and removed four of his

teeth on the spot.

According to Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, the accused committed the offences on June 23 at 512 Road, Festac Town, Lagos.

Kokoye said the complainant and the accused, who are friends were playing football when an argument arose.

“Efforts by other students at the scene to settle the dispute were unsuccessful.

“Obinna reported the case to the police and Edu was arrested.”

The offences contravened Sections 173 and 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 173 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault occasioning harm.

The case was adjourned until July 7 for mention .(NAN)

