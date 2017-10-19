The Sun News
Home / National / Student, 18, jailed 3 years for rape

Student, 18, jailed 3 years for rape

— 19th October 2017

A Jos Upper Area Court on Thursday sentenced an 18-year-old student, Muhammed Muazu, to three years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, convicted Muazu as he admitted committing the offence and begged for leniency.

‘’This act will not be condoned, it is very grievous, the law frowns at it and you will spend three years in prison without an option of fine. ‘’

The judge said the judgment would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecution told the court that one Suleiman Ibrahim reported the case at Angwan Rogo Police Station on September 30.

The prosecution alleged that the convict raped the minor, while the offence contravened Section 183 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

