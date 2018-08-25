STUBBORN GOAT! Inter to return for Modric in January

Inter Milan are ready to try again for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric in January.

That’s the claim of top Italian transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio, who is adamant Modric wants to see the move happen.

He told TMW: “I think so, the player was determined, he wanted to meet his Croatian friends in Milan, he wanted to have this new challenge.

“Of course things will change, it will be necessary to understand how the championship and the Champions League will go.

“He kept at it, Inter did what they could, both could not have done more however, the Nerrazzurri will return for him in January.”